Track jockey caught selling stolen trailer on Gumtree

A former Ballarat track jockey has pleaded guilty to selling a stolen trailer on Gumtree, as well as a series of petrol thefts and drug possession charges.
Daniel Volkmer, 41, appeared from prison via video link for a hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to the offences, which date back to August.
The court heard between August 6 and 8 the metal box trailer in question had been stolen from a property in Warrnambool whilst the owner was away interstate.
On August 11, a man attended the Forest Hill police station and told police he had recently purchased the trailer from a man on Gumtree - which he realised was stolen when he attempted to register the trailer on VicRoads.
The man paid $500 for the trailer, with the seller giving the name of "Ryan".
Police tracked Volkmer with photos provided by the purchaser, after discovering a discrepancy between the photos and the alleged identity of the seller.
Volkmer also pleaded to a series of petrol thefts in the Ballarat and Warrnambool areas throughout August following the illegal sale.
He was arrested by police on September 22 on Humffray Street in Bakery Hill, after driving past a crime scene.
Officers guarding the crime scene recognized Volkmer, who had a warrant for the outstanding allegations against him.
Volkmer was taken to the custody area of the Ballarat Police Station, where a small deal bag containing a white substance fell from his clothing.
Police searched his body, and found a Kinchrome knife, two valium tablets, a kitchen knife and GHB.
At Wednesday's hearing, Volkmer's lawyer told the court about his client's early history with drugs and dysfunctional childhood.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson sentenced Volkmer to seven months in prison, with 68 days reckoned as being served. He was also fined $200.
"I am very concerned about your possession of weapons and use of substances," the magistrate said.
"It is clearly going to be imperative that you engage in a drug rehabilitation program.
"Your attitude towards substance use is going to have to have a serious change."
