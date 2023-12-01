The Courier
Friday, 1 December 2023
Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Mickie James to headline wrestling in Ballarat

By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 1 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:04pm
The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be - WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart to headline a wrestling convention in Ballarat.
WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and six-time WWE women's champion Mickie James will headline a five-day global wrestling convention in Ballarat.

