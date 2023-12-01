Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Mickie James to headline wrestling in Ballarat

WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and six-time WWE women's champion Mickie James will headline a five-day global wrestling convention in Ballarat.
World-renowned wrestling convention Starrcast will arrive in Australia for the first time outside the United States in April. Ballarat will play host one week after WWE's Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia - the biggest sports entertainment phenomenon.
This comes in an exciting time for Australian professional wrestling fans with WWE to host its Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Perth's Optus Stadium on February 24.
Hart, who rose to fame in the 1990s as The Best There Is, the Best There Was, and the Best There Ever Will Be, will lead an international wrestling supershow with Dungeon Wrestling to complement an Australian wrestling showcase.
"It is extremely exciting to be coming back to Australia for the first time in 20 years, in an event showcasing other legends and wrestling talent from around the world and from Australia," Hart said in a statement.
"The Australian fans have always been so great to me, and I look forward to being a part of this event, along with the best from Dungeon Wrestling."
James has also crafted a decorated career with wrestling brands such as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (better known as TNA), Impact Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance.
Three nights of wrestling will also feature the second edition of EmPower, a James-led groundbreaking all-female wrestling show amid the ongoing female revolution in sports entertainment.
The first EmPower edition in August 2021 was NWA's first all-women's pay-per-view and the card featured wrestlers from partner promotions, including All Elite Wrestling, Impact and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.
"I cannot express how excited I am to return to Australia for the first time in six years," James said. "There couldn't be a more perfect time, place, and opportunity to host a second Empower event with a whole new feel than Australia and the City of Ballarat. I poured my heart and soul into the 1st one and wasn't sure it would happen again."
Starrcast, in partnership with Oceania Pro Wrestling and GLO Sports, will feature fan events, signing sessions, interactive panels and stage shows in Ballarat Mining Exchange and Civic Hall.
Wrestling events will be held at Selkirk Stadium.
OPW is also yet to announce about one dozen international "wrestling legends" and 30 Australian and international wrestlers to be on show.
Victorian Tourism, Sport and Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos on Friday announced the Starrcast event for April 10-14.
Mr Dimopoulos said the event would attract fans from across the state, Australia and overseas to Ballarat.
He pointed to a packed 2024 events calendar for Ballarat, including the likely final hosting duties for AusCycling Road National Championships in January, two Western Bulldogs AFL premiership season matches at Mars Stadium and White Night in June.
