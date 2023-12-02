Young couple's shock after finding trespassers smoking cannabis inside house

A young couple has gotten a shock after finding two men smoking cannabis in a vacant property they were renovating in Wendouree.
One of the men, a 25-year-old, who is not named as he avoided a conviction, pleaded guilty to trespassing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, following the incident on June 15 this year.
The 25-year-old and a friend broke into the Wendouree house at midnight, smashing a panel of glass on a rear door and opening the door from the inside.
The pair had brought a dog along with them, and used the kitchen to cook steaks, smoked cannabis and drank alcohol.
One of the property owners arrived at the address at 9.30am later that morning to hang curtains and found curtains already draping some of the windows of the property.
Once inside, the woman noticed several internal doors shut and dirt track marks throughout the house.
Upon opening the kitchen door, the woman saw a dog's nose poke through, and she left the property to call her partner and the police.
The man arrived at the property a short time later, and after seeing two shadows move in the house, ran inside to chase down the pair.
Both the 25-year-old and his friend attempted to leave, but were caught by the man, who held them there until police arrived.
Police arrived and arrested the pair, finding cannabis, a bong, a lighter and a flathead screw driver in their possession.
Minor damage had been caused to the striker plate of the rear door, and blood had been tracked in the hallway and bathroom due to the chase.
Used dinner plates, butter, steaks and cutlery were found in the kitchen of the address where the intruders had eaten a meal.
Upon arrest, the 25-year-old told police he formerly lived at the address, and "wanted to check it out" and cook "a feed".
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz told the man his offending would have a long lasting effect on the couple who owned the house.
"This is a young couple using their hard earned savings to try and renovate a property bit by bit," the magistrate said.
"Using their home as if it was your home is very much an invasion of their privacy.
"They may not feel safe in that house, even when they move back in... to them it will feel soiled."
The man was given a $750 fine without conviction.
