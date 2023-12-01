Brave Creswick bub loses battle with brain cancer

Brave Creswick bub Zarliah Laidlaw fought brain cancer for more than half of her life, but on Tuesday, November 28, she lost her battle against the rare and aggressive tumour.
The 13-month-old was undergoing her final round of high dose chemotherapy, supported with stem cell infusions, when she began to experience complications with her blood oxygen levels.
"That progressed quite quickly and when she had her first birthday on October 26 we had to celebrate that in hospital, and that night she had a MET call (medical emergency team) and went to ICU," mum Tioni said.
Zarliah, known to her family as Zarli Girl, fought for more than four weeks in the ICU as doctors tried multiple different therapies.
"There was some chemotherapy related toxicity which caused damage to the blood vessels in her lungs," Ms Laidlaw said.
"They tried multiple therapies and some needed time to work so we were just hoping and praying we could give her that time, but unfortunately last week she just continued to get worse and was on the maximum amount of ICU support ... but on Tuesday she was no longer able to battle," Ms Laidlaw said.
Earlier in October, Zarliah had been well enough to spend some time back at the family home in Creswick with Tioni, dad Jake and big brother Mason, 2.
"The high dose chemo was really rough but she did so well in between and was able to recover enough. We were so thankful we could bring her home and get to make those memories with her at home," Ms Laidlaw said.
"Mason was able to play with her in his play room and push her around the house in a little pram ... and even though she was obviously struggling a lot it was beautiful to see her smile ."
The family had hoped to take Zarliah to Florida in the coming months for specialised radiation treatment not offered for young children in Australia, following her six months of chemotherapy.
In September, they received news that the federal government would cover the cost of treatment, travel and accommodation for Zarliah and her mum in the US through the Medical Treatment Overseas Program, and through a Go Fund Me they raised more than $40,000 for Jake and Mason to go as well.
Ms Laidlaw said at the time she would struggle to cope with Zarliah and her treatment over there on her own, and it would be a long time to be apart from Mason, so it was a massive relief for the family to be together in the US.
The family were overwhelmed with the support they received from the community, and once they have said goodbye to their beloved baby girl they will address what will happen with those funds raised.
"We would like to acknowledge the funds that have been so generously given, and we will find a time at a later date to update everyone on how the funds will be used - considering we will no longer be going to Florida for further treatment," the Laidlaws wrote on their GoFundMe page.
"We are so thankful for all the community support, and also so thankful for the amazing team at the Royal Children's Hospital. It was a very rough seven months but those seven months have been filled with amazing memories we would otherwise not have been able to make," Ms Laidlaw said.
"We've got a lot of family support around us just getting is through and Mason is helping to get us up in the morning. We are just trying to process as best we can - we put one foot in front of other now and remember the special time that we got with our baby girl."
