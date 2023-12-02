BOWLS REVIEW | Big four clubs make a move after day one of bowls double header

While Mount Xavier would have been happy with the form of both Paul Forrest's skippered team with won 19-13 and that of Phillip McGrath 18-13, but the home side had no answer to two dominant performances from Webbcona skippers Ben's McArthur who led his team to a 31-13 win and Gary Johnson who won 28-15, giving their team the overall result and maintaining second position on the table.