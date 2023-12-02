BOWLS REVIEW | Big four clubs make a move after day one of bowls double header

Sebastopol has maintained its grip on a place in the top four of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 after a convincing win over City Oval on Saturday.
The inclement weather forced the match to be moved from the grass greens of city oval under cover at Sebastopol and it favoured the new home side, who ran away to a big 98-73 victory.
It was smooth sailing for Sebastopol with the closest contest being a three-shot win to the Rob Baker skippered team over Gavin Mann, but all other margins were between five and 10 shots, showing the dominance of the home side as it picked up all 18 points on offer.
In other matches, Creswick caused a boilover of sorts, winning on the road against top-three ranked Linton.
Veteran Gerry Flapper led the charge for Creswick, skippering his team to a 27-20 victory over the team skippered by Brendan Williams, while Travis Hedger's team was also impressive in its 24-17 win over Craig Grenfell.
BMS was untroubled in a big win over Ballarat. The match was a clash between top and bottom on the ladder, and BMS mostly did as it pleased, picking up all 18 points in the 97-57 win.
The closest of the four rinks was the match-up between the teams skippered by BMS' David Berry and Ballarat's Heather Hopkinson. with Berry just doing enough to hold on for 22-20 win.
Other rinks were more one-sided with convincing win the BMS skippers Michael Storey, Ryan Bedggood and Phillip Clamp.
Webbcona claimed a big win over Mount Xavier, despite only winning two of the four rinks in play.
While Mount Xavier would have been happy with the form of both Paul Forrest's skippered team with won 19-13 and that of Phillip McGrath 18-13, but the home side had no answer to two dominant performances from Webbcona skippers Ben's McArthur who led his team to a 31-13 win and Gary Johnson who won 28-15, giving their team the overall result and maintaining second position on the table.
Victoria didn't have it its own way against Learmonth, but managed to get the job done by seven shots.
Learmonth still managed to pick up two rink victories across the game with wins to David Kelly, who skippered his team to a one shot win over Barry Clark and Brendan Pym who won by two over Sunni Haynes.
But Victoria wins to Brenton Coad and thrilling one-shot win to Craig Ford got Victoria the final points.
William Rowe, Mark Powell, Addy Ryan, David Ryan 13 def by Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 22, Chris Powell, Gary Moy, Adam McCormack, David Kelly 19 def Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 18, Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Ross Powell 21 def by Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 22, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Craig Findlay, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym 16 def Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 14
Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 27 def Kathryn Avery, James Thornton, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart 13, Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 22 def John Crawford, Grayson Widmer, Dean Campbell, Heather Hopkinson 20, David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 23 def Aaron Peterson, Paul Ashmore, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 14, Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 25 def Michael Calagari, Robert Tempany, David Eastman, Paul Slater 13
Ray Bellingham, Lynden Henderson, John Duggan, Paul Forrest 19 def Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins, Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 13 def by Ross Brown, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart, Ben McArthur 31, Robert Storey, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald, Chris McDonald 15 def by Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 28, Stephen Blood, Stacey Forrest, Frank Duggan, Phillip McGrath 18 def Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 13
Sydney Walters, Ken Hocking, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Williams 20 def Trevor Booth, Rebecca Cooper, Dean Cooper, Stephen Hepworth 17, Stewart Williams, Shayne Ellis, Danny Pridham, Aaron Wood 21 def by Dale Chalmers, Raymond Lethlean, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 22 , Glenn Landers, Chris Fletcher, Roy Broughton, Craig Grenfell 17 def by Greg Peel, Richard Irwin, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 24, Malcolm Worthy, Nick McCulloch, James Steven Fraser. Brendan Williams 20 def by Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 27
Keneth Magrath, Nick Ravenscroft, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton 17 def by David Ellis, Gary Green, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 24, Peter Cameron, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 21 def by Kevin Lynch, Christopher McClymont, John Garvin, Will Matthews 26, Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 19 def by Fred Reus, Brian Johnson, Alan Jones, Paul Lovell 29, David Flintoft, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts, Gavin Mann 16 def by Bruce Carter, Dave Cassells, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 19
BMS 135 points, +157 shot difference, WEBBCONA 114, +93, SEBASTOPOL 101, +124, VICTORIA 97, +106, Linton 86, -8, City Oval 79, +14, Creswick 71, -48, Learmonth 63, -64, Mount Xavier 52, -79, Ballarat 12, -295
*All scores and ladders from Sunday's round 10 will be compiled for Tuesday's edition of The Courier
