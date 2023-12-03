Plenty of room under tree to help this city's families most in need

TOYWORLD Ballarat's Janene Boadle says there were no barriers to the giving spirit in her store for anyone wanting to help the city's most in need.
The Howitt Street-based store has been keeping up its decades-long tradition as a collection point for the Ballarat Christmas Appeal. The team will accept any unwrapped toy donations for children in the appeal.
Ms Boadle said their toy drive had started well when the tree went up and there were a lot of regulars who would donate, but presents had definitely slowed.
"This year the appeal is very important because with finances and interest rates going up, a lot of people are finding it tougher," Ms Boadle said.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said there had been a noticeable impact on the appeal that there has been acute financial pressures on people.
Mr Eales said urged Ballarat people to dig deeper where they could. He said community generosity had been amazing the past three years through the pandemic and rising living costs, but at the same time demand for emergency support had been increasing.
The Ballarat Foundation is guardian for Ballarat Christmas Appeal, with support from appeal founder 3BA. All donations directly support people in Ballarat via frontline welfare charities The Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Uniting Ballarat and Anglicare.
Toyworld staff are happy to offer advice for those unsure what gifts to choose to put under the appeal tree. They are also accepting monetary donations to go shopping and fill in the gaps.
Bitzee interactive digital pets have proven to be the biggest seller this festive season.
Anything Bluey has been a winner, especially given the beloved Australian blue heeler features in the Myer Christmas windows this year.
Ms Boadle said it was also hard to go wrong with perennial favourites such as LEGO and puzzles.
Monetary donations (tax deductible) can be made at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
The following charities are receiving donations of children's toys, gifts and food items for Ballarat Christmas Appeal. Please do not wrap the Christmas gifts:
