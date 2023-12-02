Ballarat house prices are declining, will rents also drop?

Ballarat's property market decline is starting to ease, but pain for renters looks set to continue.
According to data from Core Logic, in the past three months, Ballarat had a quarterly drop of 0.3 per cent in median house values.
Ballarat performed worse than other regional centres such as Bendigo and Geelong, which had 1.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent rises respectively, but has recovered better than Warrnambool had a 1.8 per cent drop in dwelling values.
At the same time, rents rose by 1.4 per cent in Ballarat, while less than one per cent of rental properties are now vacant.
Core Logic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said home values and rents would usually move in the same direction, but this wasn't always the case.
She said the biggest factor driving rental increases was demand, and since the Melbourne rental market had skyrocketed, it was causing a "spillover" to regional areas such as Ballarat.
At 0.8 per cent the Ballarat rental vacancy rate is sitting below the national average of one per cent, and is considerably lower than the normal rate of two to four per cent.
Ms Ezzy said tenants have reached the limit of what they are able to pay, and will soon be forced to form larger share houses or move back with parents as difficult conditions continue.
"We probably won't see much in the way of rent easing across the Ballarat region anytime soon, instead what we'll see is people up against their affordability limits," she said.
As regional property prices increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Ezzy said rents were still catching up to house prices, while several interest rate rises would also be affecting the market.
"Over the past year we've seen rents across the area rise by $113 a month, by comparison monthly mortgage repayments have increased by $133 since that first rate rise in May last year," she said.
"Investors will likely be trying to offset some of those costs, but for the most part investors are still taking a significantly higher hit thanks to interest rates."
According to Ms Ezzy, renters and new home buyers would be the most affected by current conditions.
"New homebuyers, people who have purchased in the past few years, and renters, are definitely feeling the pressure on their household budget through both interest rate rises and rent rises," she said.
"People who are first home buyers that only recently entered the market are getting that double whammy of their property being worth less than maybe what they paid for it and also paying higher interest rates."
While properties in Ballarat have reduced in value by 5.4 per cent in the past 12 months, median prices have still increased by more than a third in the past five years, as the market was inflated by people moving to regional areas during COVID-19.
Ms Ezzy said the pace of decline in Ballarat property values had started to "normalise", and was partly driven by people returning to capital cities.
The average time on market for Ballarat properties was 47 days over the past three months, up from just 30 days at the same time a year ago.
"We are moving out of a period where selling times were so fast, because there was so little stock on market over that COVID-19 period," Ms Ezzy said.
"Leading into 2022, properties were only sitting on the market for about 20 days.
"Now that supply levels have normalised, and risen above the average level, it means people have more options and choice, and it's more the vendors competing for the buyers rather than the buyers competing for the properties."
