How footy has been helping this class kick major literacy goals

By Melanie Whelan
December 4 2023 - 5:30am
Sebastopol primary grade six pupils Nash and Lily could hardly believe AFL players liked to read - then they started swapping book reviews with some Bulldogs. Picture by Lachlan Bence
THERE are players at AFL club Western Bulldogs that read books - this fact has surprised Sebastopol primary's grade five-sixers.

