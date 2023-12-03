How footy has been helping this class kick major literacy goals

THERE are players at AFL club Western Bulldogs that read books - this fact has surprised Sebastopol primary's grade five-sixers.
Sebastopol grade six pupils Nash and Lily said they did not expect to be talking good reads with players such as Taylor Duryea, Adam Treloar, Caleb Daniel and Cody Weightman.
In class, pupils literacy levels have greatly improved from only one-quarter of the class reading and writing at level or above to only two children working below level.
Sebastopol grade 5/6 teacher Sally Peach said this has largely been driven by pupils embracing the Bulldogs Read program, run exclusively between the club and City of Ballarat.
The class has been creating its own bookshelves from families clearing out their book shelves, class rewards being in books and with each class member donating their book from the Bulldogs Read launch to create a set for others to enjoy.
When they started the year, only a couple of pupils had a library card for the Sebastopol library. Now they all have a card and have connected with staff and their recommendations so much that pupils voted to have their class sleepover in the community library.
"I'm into reading romance," Lily said. "I like reading to escape reality for a little bit...In class it's been getting more peaceful and quiet when it's reading time."
For Nash, who confessed he had not been much of a reader before, the program has been a game-changer. He does read a bit now in his free time.
"I did one of the book reviews when we started on comics and it was funny," Nash said. "Now I like to read.
"...The class library has so many different authors and its mostly stuff we like."
Ms Peach has been adapting her literacy lessons as children have found new interests, such as learning about biographies after talking about the genre with Bulldogs players.
Old favourites such as Goosebumps books are back as page-turners and pupils have enjoyed delving into twisted fairytales.
Even mathematics lessons have incorporated some goal kicking percentages.
"This has opened the outside world for them," Ms Peach said. "Their range in vocabulary for their own writing has been incredible from reading more widely."
Ms Peach has also doubled silent reading stints and has found pupils often get annoyed when it was time to put down books for other learning.
The class has been reading Craig Silvey's Runt this past week.
The program has also given some pupils the chance to take their first train ride to Melbourne or first their first AFL game. There has also been an author talk with Hello Twigs writer Andrew McDonald.
Bulldogs Read had record numbers in 2023 with 139 pupils taking part from eight primary schools: Sebastopol, Ballarat Grammar, Bungaree, St Alipius, St Columbas, Canadian Lead, Magpie and Buninyong.
Demand for places has risen again in applications for the 2024 school year.
Bulldogs Read is among a suite of Western Bulldogs Community Foundation programs in Ballarat, including Sons of the West and holistic health sister program Daughters of the West, the youth leadership project and Nallei Jerring for First Nations young people.
