All cricket cancelled due to wet weather and lack of grounds

The Ballarat Cricket Association pennant committee has called off all cricket on Saturday due to a lack of suitable venues after a wet week of weather.
With the Spilt Milk music festival also on at Victoria Park, it has meant that a number of ovals are out of action this weekend, forcing the committee to make the call, despite the just drizzling rain across Ballarat on Saturday morning.
On Friday, the BCA announced that all Fourth XI and Fifth XI matches would be called off, while Saturday morning's under-15s were also cancelled.
Last night's downpour across the region was seen as the final nail in this week's coffin, although most of Friday night's women's matches were able to be completed.
Ballarat Cricket Association operating officer Josh Pegg confirmed that the decision had been taken to cancel this week's matches.
Given that the First XI to Third XI games were scheduled to be on the first day of two day matches, those games will now revert to one day clashes next weekend, weather permitting.
Next week's forecast doesn't look promising either with rain predicted on both Friday and Saturday.
