Golden Point Blue continue its unbeaten run in women's cricket

GOLDEN Point Blue continues to loom as the team to beat in this season Ballarat Cricket Association's women's competition after a strong win against one of their leading challengers in Brown Hill Cowgirls on Friday night.
Despite ongoing drizzle throughout the evening, the match was played of high quality with Brown Hill reaching what looked a competitive score of 6-95 from its 20 overs.
Emma Broughton (32 retired) and Peta Guy (30 retired) each looked good with the bat as the Cowgirls set what looked to be a challenging total.
But Golden Point Blue trio Lillee Barendsen (30 retired), Imogen O'Brien (29no) and Maddy Ogilvie (25no) made quick work of the total, smashing the winning runs in less than 10 overs as they beat the rain to take the full points.
In other games, Tessa Patrikeos led the way for Ballarat-Redan 1, taking two wickets and retiring with 32 as the Two Swords had a big win over Golden Point White.
East Ballarat was also impressive in its victory against Mount Clear, while the match between Buninyong and Ballarat-Redan 2 was unable to be completed.
Brown Hill 6-95 ( E Broughton 32ret, P Guy 30ret, C Lafranchi 2-10) def by Golden Point Blue 0-105 (L Barenden 30ret, I O'Brien 29no, M Ogilvie 25no)
Golden Point White 9-38 (A Fusea 2-4, T Patrikeos 2-4) def by Ballarat-Redan 1, 0-85 (T Patrikeos 32ret)
Mount Clear 3-72 (L Ryan 30ret) def by East Ballarat 0-132 (J Hodge 31ret, E Jeffrey 30ret, T Werts 30ret)
Buninyong 7-71 (R Ryan 30ret) v Ballarat-Redan 2, (match abandoned)
GOLDEN POINT BLUE 30, BALLARAT-REDAN 1, 24, BROWN HILL 15, EAST BALLARAT 12, Wendouree 12, Ballarat-Reden 9, Mount Clear 9, Golden Point White 6, Buninyong 3
