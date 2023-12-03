The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

BMS make it a double against Victoria for second time this season

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 4 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam McLean and BMS picked up a second win of the season against Victoria on Sunday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Adam McLean and BMS picked up a second win of the season against Victoria on Sunday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

For the second time this season, BMS has taken down reigning premier Victoria in a thrilling encounter which highlighted round 10 of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 pennant which was played on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.