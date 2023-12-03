BMS make it a double against Victoria for second time this season

For the second time this season, BMS has taken down reigning premier Victoria in a thrilling encounter which highlighted round 10 of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 pennant which was played on Sunday.
Led by David Berry who skippered his side to a 25-18 win over Victoria's Barry Clark, BMS held kept their unbeaten season in tact with a thrilling 85-81 win.
That result,, coupled with Linton's huge huge 106-49 win over Ballarat, saw Linton take Victoria's place inside the top four.
The other big change to the ladder on Sunday occurred near the top with Sebastopol making it a perfect weekend in a 15-shot win over Webbcona. After clean-sweeping City Oval on Saturday, Sebastopol made it the near perfect weekend, winning three rinks in the 82-67 win.
City Oval won a thriller over Learmonth, just holding on in a 72-70 win, with two rinks each, while Mount Xavier produced one of its best performances of the season in a convincing 77-59 win over Creswick.
David Ellis, Gary Green, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 22 def by Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins 23, Kevin Lynch, Christopher McClymont, John Garvin, Will Matthews 21 def Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart, Bruce Carter, Brian Johnson, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 19 def Ross Brown, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart, Ben McArthur 14, Fred Reus, Alan Jones, Gregory Brown, Paul Lovell 20 def Sarah Braybrook, Harold Worsley, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 14
Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 20 def by Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 27, Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 25 def Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 18, David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 18 def by Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 19, Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 22 def Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 17
Ray Bellingham, Lynden Henderson, John Duggan, Paul Forrest 17 def Greg Peel, Beth Huntley, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 16, Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 19 def Dale Chalmers, Rebecca Cooper, Dean Cooper, Stephen Hepworth 12, Robert Storey, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald, Chris McDonald 24 def Elise Bennett, Raymond Lethlean, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 10, Stephen Blood, Stacey Forrest, Frank Duggan, Phillip McGrath 17 def by Rebecca Booth, Trevor Booth, Michael Booth, Alan Annear 21
Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Chris Fletcher, Brendan Vandenberg 26 def Kelly Dubberley, Paul Ashmore, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 12, Stewart Williams, Shayne Ellis, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams 31 def John Crawford, Grayson Widmer, Dean Campbell, Heather Hopkinson 9, Glenn Landers, Ken Hocking, Roy Broughton, Craig Grenfell 24 def Kathryn Avery, James Thornton, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart 12, Malcolm Worthy, Nick McCulloch, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 25 def Michael Calagari, David Eastman, Dale McGregor, Paul Slater 16
William Rowe, Mark Powell, Addy Ryan, David Ryan 20 def by Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 21, Chris Powell, Gary Moy, Mick Casey, David Kelly 17 def David Flintoft, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts, Gavin Mann 15, Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Ross Powell 12 def by Peter Cameron, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 22, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Craig Findlay, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym 21 def Robert Edwards, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 14
BMS 149 points, +169 shot difference, SEBASTOPOL 117, +139, WEBBCONA 116, +78, LINTON 104, +49, Victoria 101, +102, City Oval 93, +16, Creswick 73, -66, Mount Xavier 68, -61, Learmonth 67, -66, Ballarat 12, -352
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.