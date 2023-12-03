The Couriersport
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Gamer to return to basketball 'big league' in the United States

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 3 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:57pm
He's back - Ballarat e-sport athlete Meason Camille has been drafted back into the American NBA 2K League for the 2024 season with NBL OzGaming. Picture by Kate Healy
He's back - Ballarat e-sport athlete Meason Camille has been drafted back into the American NBA 2K League for the 2024 season with NBL OzGaming. Picture by Kate Healy

BACK in the "big league", Meason Camille can hardly wait for the crowds in Washington's District E arena.

