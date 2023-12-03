Gamer to return to basketball 'big league' in the United States

BACK in the "big league", Meason Camille can hardly wait for the crowds in Washington's District E arena.
The first Australian to be drafted into the NBA 2K League has been in training to make his return with NBL OzGaming, one of three expansion teams in the elite e-sports competition alongside National Basketball Association franchises from across the United States.
It has been two years since Camille took his game to the highest level with Detriot PistonsGT in a season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the time he had been confirmed to his apartment.
Camille will make the move to his new base in Washington in early 2024. Until then, training remains intense with practice alongside some Australian teammates while trying to keep in touch with American players.
"To be representing my country when it was first announced, it's an amazing feeling pulling on the green and gold," Camille said. "Being in Detroit and the first Australian in the league was also like representing your own country really, too.
"...Games will be ticketed events with spectators coming along and it will be a pretty insane event with the crowds and to play in-person. I'm looking forward to it."
The 2K League is the NBA's esports competition where teams represent NBA franchises such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls and compete in popular basketball video game franchise NBA 2K.
NBL OzGaming is a franchise pathway for Australian and New Zealand players alongside Americans and was added to the mix for the 2023 season.
The team is based in Washington in the District of Columbia, in a state-of-the-art e-sports arena adjacent to Capital One Arena, home to NBA franchise Washington Wizards.
Life of a professional e-sport athlete for Camille will typically demand eight-hour days in team training sessions with matches on weeknights and weekends.
There is not much time to play other video games either. But, Camille said he did enjoy playing NBA 2K a bit with friends for fun, or occasionally mixing in a different game.
NBL OzGaming coach Mitchell "Mootyy" Franklin has already been praising Camille's "work ethic and infectious personality".
Growing up, Camille stepped out on the floor in Ballarat junior basketball with Celtic Tigers. He loved to get into the virtual version of the game.
Once Camille started to get serious about e-sports, he started to be invited to competitions in Hong Kong and South Korea. This was when the PistonsGT scouts started to notice Camille.
He kept focus on his university studies and, once he graduated, were recruited to the PistonsGT.
"It's crazy you could be in the big league from playing video games," Camille said.
Camille could hardly wait to get back in the game at the highest level and immerse himself properly in American culture.
"I got to see Detroit play a few [NBA] games last time," Camille said. "I'm really looking forward to that experience again in culture and trying different foods."
Camille has previously likened his play style to a combination of Shaquille O'Neal and Dirk Nowitzki as primarily as a centre or power forward.
