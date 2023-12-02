So this is Christmas

There are just 22 sleeps until Christmas.
I said this year that I would be the person who had all her Christmas shopping done by December 1.
It's December 3 and that certainly hasn't happened.
I won't be able to leave it much longer - in fact, I will need to get it done this weekend because many regional shipping dates close around now, if items are to make it to regional Victoria in time for the jolly man's arrival.
Monkey bars are the big ticket item in our house this year. This means deciding on the best brand and model of monkey bars, where in the backyard to put them and then finding someone to build said monkey bars.
Two years ago, it was the same dilemma when we bought the kids a trampoline for Christmas. I've learned a lot from years of reporting on Ballarat's wild weather and many, many reader photos of trampolines landing in neighbouring yards. We invested in a high-quality trampoline and extra pegs to keep it stuck down. So far, so good.
And Elf on the Shelf. Are you doing it? It's a nightly logistical chore deciding on what Lilly the Elf should do in our house - a job I've been delegating to my husband. Some say it's not worth committing to - and it's an impost - but it's worth it for the kids' morning excitement, and for my own parental sanity. Yes, that means we're going against everything in the rule book and also using it as a bribery tool. Santa is watching.
Meanwhile, Ballarat's streets were packed this weekend - which you might have put down to people getting their Christmas shopping sorted - but more likely it was due to the 40,000 people heading to Spilt Milk yesterday.
The Courier's reporting crew were at the festival in Victoria Park. You can read Alison Foletta's take on it here and check out Adam Trafford's amazing photos. Aside from it being fantastic that we can attract events and artists of this calibre to Ballarat, it was also great for our accommodation venues, who put people up for the night. We had local teen band Reef Rats playing on stage among some of the biggest acts, and Ballarat people working behind the scenes.
I didn't go to Spilt Milk, but did check out some of Ballarat's Christmas light displays. They get better and more creative every year. Two great ones I found were in Clayton Street in Golden Point and Greenhalghs Road in Winter Valley. They are definitely worth checking out. If you're doing displays, submit them to The Courier's Christmas Light Competition, in partnership with Xtreme Bounce. We've got some great prizes up for grabs.
I'd love to hear your feedback, as always.
Until next week,
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.