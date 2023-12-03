Post Malone does two shoeys at Spilt Milk Ballarat, says he love them

The US rapper did not one but two shoeys at Spilt Milk Ballarat 2023.
Some of the last Spilt Milks acts drew the biggest crowds, being the drawcards and headliners of the 2023 event.
Ocean Alley, most known for their Hottest 100 number one Confidence from 2018, melted the massive crowd with their bass-heavy jams.
The biggest drawcard and the reason most people bought their Spilt Milk ticket was Post Malone.
However, there were a few stops from Post when he had to flagged down help for people in the crowd.
Aside from the stops, Post Malone brought a great energy to the Spilt Milk audience - though many said they were torn between Dom Dolla and Postie.
Post Malone's set began with thousands of people chanting for Postie.
The beautiful string band started the set before Post took the stage and he was very happy to be there.
His first song, Better Now, sent the crowd wild especially when he went back and forth across the stage to sing to festival goers.
Post Malone seem to feed off the energy of the audience, doing little dance moves that was met with cheers.
Some of his songs had fireworks going off behind the stage, bringing even more energy and excitement from the crowd.
The Spilt Milk crowd of thousands started to chant "shoey", which Post Malone was happy to oblige, saying since being in Australia and realising a shoey was a thing, it was one of his favourite things to do here.
The first shoey Post Malone did was with a young girl from the crowd, he went with a nice Air Jordan sneaker which he gave a "two for smell, six for flavour, 10 for swag."
The second shoey, which was after only a few songs and some technical difficulties, was with three ladies.
While Post Malone was disappointed he missed out on using a Mandalorian helmet, he had committed to doing his second shoey out of a gumboot.
Don't worry - he held on to it and promised to give it back to the owner after the show.
While there was some criticism from Post Malone's Sydney performance, he was in full force on Saturday night at Spilt Milk.
He was voice was his signature crackly grunginess with a hint of an old school crooner in his R&B tunes.
Post Malone played electric guitar for his performance of Mourning, which he had to start three times due to people in need of help.
Each time he called for people to look out for each other.
Post would give a thumbs up when people were given the help they needed.
"I love you all," Post Malone said out to the Spilt Milk crowd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.