All the colour from Spilt Milk as seen by photographer Adam Trafford

The biggest party in Ballarat brought all the colour, diamantes, fire and festival shirts.
Spilt Milk Ballarat drew 10s of thousands of fans for the one-day music festival that went deep into the night at Victoria Park on December 2, 2023.
The Courier photographer Adam Trafford has captured the action, including Latto who was dancing around flames with her back-up dancers and The Dreggs were giving folk rock feels and making the crowd happy with great guitar and a banjo solo.
RedHook lead singer Emmy Mack crowd surfs off the Basquiat stage at Spilt Milk Ballarat 2023.
"We decided beauty is pain, so you've just got to stick it out," Kayla Defilippis told The Courier as many revellers shunned practical wears for festival fashion at Spilt Milk.
Mesh dresses were on trend but many hometown festival-goers opted for Kathmandu jackets as the ultimate accessory.
