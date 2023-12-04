Check out all the photos from across Ballarat's first weekend of summer

The Courier's crack photographers were out and about across the city at the weekend, and while Spilt Milk drew about 40,000 people to Victoria Park, there were plenty of other events on the go.
In Ballarat East, the 169th anniversary of the Eureka Rebellion was recognised, with a dawn service and an oration from author Thomas Keneally, as well as a community picnic in the Eureka Park with live music from Ballarat acts.
Elsewhere, Grampians Health held its annual Christmas kids' day for its social club, with rides and plenty of fun and games at the Ballarat Showgrounds.
