Ballarat Tuesday pennant bowls: Webbcona pushes into top two| results

Webbcona has closed within two points of ladder leader City Oval in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Tuesday division one pennant.
Webbcona led a shake up of the top four with a clear-cut 27-shot win over Learmonth.
The door opened for them to climb into second position with Creswick losing to Central Wendouree in a major upset.
City Oval then came back to the field with an eight-shot loss to Midlands - only its second defeat in the opening 10 rounds of the season
For Central Wendouree, the win over Creswick was just its second of the season as it sits ninth on the ladder.
Midlands needed the win stay in fourth and keepo in front of a hard chasing Buninyong, which took all the points against BMS.
LADDER: CITY OVAL 116 points, +138 shot; WEBBCONA 114, +80; CRESWICK 108, +47; MIDLANDS 93, +48; Buninyong 91, +99; Learmonth 72, -59; Victoria 62, -42; BMS 53, -135; Central Wendouree 50, -39; Sebastopol 41, -137
Midlands 60 (14) d City Oval 52 (2)
Christine Hawken, Geoffrey Jenkins, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 16 lt David Flintoft, Ian Robinson, Garry Powell, Chris Smith 20
Judith Winnell, Robert Mason, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 20 d Sandra Grano, Sally McCracken, Elizabeth Kierce, Robert Edwards 12
Janet Vincent, Stephen Falconer, Bill Hawken, Gregory Plier 24 d Peter Orr, Janine Roberts, Leigh McKenzie, Wayne Roberts 20
Learmonth 40 (0) lt Webbcona 67 (16)
Stephen Fitzgibbon, Sally Goldsmith, Paul Beechey, Liz Bourke 14 lt Jill Hopper, Harold Worsley, Barry McArthur, Leah McArthur 23
Kaye Dean, Ron Verlin, Kenneth Johnson, Gregory Ross 12 lt Jeffrey Grieve, Loris Gullock, Debbie Gorin, Colin Young 23
Peter Davies, Shirley Marshall, Chris Powell, William Rowe 14 lt Brett Collins, Geoff Gullock, Gary Johnson, Sarah Braybrook 21
Sebastopol 52 (1) lt Victoria 62 (15)
Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Ian Harvey, John Hofstra 17 lt Ron Saw, Bryan McGuigan, Noel Verlinden, Kevin Coad 19
Joan Dunn, Judie Matthews, Darren Meade, Ian Hedger 16 lt Alexe Hamilton, Barry Davis, Alan Dennis, Helene Stenning 24
Kevin Lynch, Geoff Worsley, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells 19 tied with Dante Prenc, Colin Jones, Andrea Tudorovic, Robert Walsh 19
Creswick 43 (2) lt Central Wendouree 85 (14)
Bernie O'Malley, Alan Penrice, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 11 lt Tony Milardovic, Ian Long, Leonard Vincent, Tony Gutteridge 36
Chris Boyd, Elise Bennett, Barry Yates, Alan Annear 22 d Meryl Holloway, Ted Lee, William Wilkins, Andrew Bishop 16
Jai Chamberlain, Rebecca Cooper, Judith Caddy, Beth Huntley 10 lt John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Batters, Barry Adams 33
Buninyong 67 (16) d BMS 45 (0)
Leonie Donelly, Ian McGregor, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan 18 d Geoff Allan, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson, Michael Jose 13
Gordon Donaldson, Allan Donelly, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 30 d Jeff Ryan, Ivan Annear, Judith Lindsay, Scott McLean 17
Moon Meulan, Julie Worrall, Norman Hand, Keith Chapman 19 d Dianne Hampson, Henry Rose, Michelle Taitm Kevin McLean 15
Smeaton 61 (14) d Daylesford 52 (2)
David Davidson, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Jenny Toose, Helen Mizzeni 18 d Joy Silbereisen, Liz Wigmore, Stevan Stupavski, Maureen Tate 17
Suzanne Lafranchi, Geoffrey Jenkin, Kevin Clohesy, Rhonda Armstrong 22 d Anne Bremner, Lois Voterakis, Dot Bull, Rodney Poxon
Peter Kersley, Beth Davidson, Robert McCrum, Laraine Toose 21 lt Gerald Coffey, Margaret Coffey, Rose Marshall, Kevin Gibson 23
City Oval 69 (13) d Beaufort 52 (3)
Lynette Kelson, Jeffrey Clack, Peter Muller, Janis Vance 20 tied with Carmel Milenkovic, Ian Price, Ronald Tiley, Rohan Quinton 20
Kathleen McKenzie, Kenneth Nunn, Dianne Price, Eddie Harman 34 d Jennie Godfrey, Stuart Quixley, Keith Topp, Tony Ryan 10
Patricia Birch, Ken Birch, Anne Madeley, Maxwell Sargent 15 lt Ken Emmett, Tony Carter, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 22
Linton 70 (16) d Clunes 38 (0)
Lynette White, Phillip Blake, Glenn Landers, Roy Broughton 22 d Susan Boland, John Dellavedova, Valerie Jackson, John Young 15
Sydney Walters, Ken Hocking, Karen Hall, James Steven Fraser 25 d Kath Milne, Eileen Spong, Peter Brough, Alan Baird 12
Ray Wilson, Adrian Graham, John Hetherington, Peter Shillington 23 d Lawerence Judd, Rex Martin, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 11
Mount Xavier 70 (16) d Buninyong 46 (0)
David Alsop, Noelene Kennedy, Lana Bellingham, Norman Hughes 19 d Brenda Wynd, Graham Perkins, Chris Kruger, Barbara Voigt 15
Doug Wilson, Faye Lamb, Elaine Edmiston, John Duggan 23 d Julie Pobjoy, Fay Tucker, Joan Worth, Thomas Gallagher 16
Nancy Jackson, Phyllis Duggan, Leanne Jones, Colin Thompson 22 d Barry Mebbrey, Thomas Lempriere, Yvonne Gamble, John Beames 15
Sebastopol 56 (2) lt Invermay 83 (14)
Bob Jenkins, Margaret Russell, David Pratt, Joe Hayes 11 lt Jenny Blower, Ian Cunningham, Rod McDonald, John Macdonald 29
Helen Sculley, Sean Bryce, John Symons, Brad Mahoney 24 d Trevor Jones, Jason Gigliotti, Yvonne McDonald, Stephen Riley 17
Julie Brown, Elaine Pitts, Beryl Flynn, Peter Shaw 21 lt Neale Murnane, Gwen Molloy, Bill Gull, David Carlyle 37
LADDER: LINTON 132, +216; SMEATON 102, +60; CLUNES 97, +69. MT XAVIER 04, +54; Invermay 86, +44; Beaufort 86, -21; Daylesford 77, +50; Sebastopol 55, -114; City Oval 41, -161; Buninyong 30, -197
Smeaton 58 (14) d Ballarat North 56 (2)
Joan Lafranchi, Len Robinson, Miriam Haines, Graeme Perry 18 d Jacki Metcalf, Greg Thomas, Garry Bowden, Scott Plater 17
John McColl, Robert Mizzeni, Helen Jenkin, Geoffrey Toose 29 d Robert Norman, Bev Quick, Dave Anderton, John Quick 12
Judy Lafranchi, Robyn Shaw, Barbara Adam, Winston Pickering 11 lt John Nimmo, Leslie Ayres, George Atkins, Mick Brown 27
City Oval 47 (2) lt Victoria 74 (12)
Siane Bateman, Rosemary Kinna, James Fitzpatrick, Charles Phillips 19 lt Rhonda Chapman, Tom Atkins, Arthur David, Robert Chapman 28
Betty Paton, Pam Oxlade, Warren McLean, Ian Edwards 11 lt Ian Willowhite, Marlene Davis, Max Philipson, Francis McGuigan 32
Michael Nikolic, Judy Alexander, Ray Kinna, John Tansley 17 d Albert Chapman, Graeme Buchanan, Shayne Bottrell, Lynn Slater 14
BMS 53 (12) d Midlands 46 (4)
Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Neil Ellard, Ronald Walker 14 lt Cheryl Rowarth, Maree Phelan, Barry Phelan, Neil Peoples 18
Barry Harris, Rosemaree Hickman, Sherryn Burge, Antonius Kuypers 22 d David Denham, Eric Kosloff, Bobby Williamson, Wally Slocombe 10
Bethel Ryan, Alan Marini, Jenny Meade, Craig Meade 17 lt Tony Briody, John Giblett, Ron Hutchinson, Edward Harwood 18
Daylesford 42 (0) lt Central Wendouree 71 (16)
Mary Grace Provan, Jeffrey Jarrad, Carol Collins, Ken Marshall 14 lt Sandra Middleton, Katrina Trounce, Lyn Maple, Ian Barnett 21
Janice Hendy, Marilyn Trevorrow, Halcyon Bell, Lois Hetherington 18 lt Carmel Mahony, Margaret O'Meara, Susanne Peters, Glenis Keilar 26
Wendy Goodwin, Evelyn Young, Darryl Grant, John Anglin 10 lt James Cowan, Brian Mahony, Kathleen Cowan, Elizabeth Liston 24
Webbcona 66 (14) d Sebastopol 49 (2)
Cheryl Luscombe, Elizabeth McMurray, Pat Collins, Ross Boag 14 lt David Parkinson, Gordon Crotty, Graham Wood, Steve Martin 19
Ann Gull, Shirley Corneille, Ken Taylor, Rod Barton 20 d Bill Evans, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, Neil Brown 19
Coral Crawford, Bob Shepherd, Doug Luscombe, Ken Frost 32 d Robin McGloin, Bill Faulkhead, Terry Bond, Hylton Tabb 11
LADDER: CENTRAL WENDOUREE 114, +82; BALLARAT NORTH 105, +153; VICTORIA 99, +110; MIDLANDS 92, +10; Smeaton 87, +2; BMS 86, +43; Webbcona 86, -39; Daylesford 52, -1111; City Oval 45, -132; Sebastopol 34, -118
Smeaton 52 (4) lt Ballan 56 (12)
Maxine Rousch, Sue Richards, Keren May, Denis Sanford 20 d Ruby Armstrong, Alan Love, David Myers, Chris Love 18
Judith Slater, Beverley Shaw, Shane Slater, Robyn Bradshaw 21 d Maren Jones, Jan Conroy, Garry Webb, Peter O'Connell 17
Des Dwyer, Carol McKay, Robin Cawthan, Bob Seamons 11 lt Janine Jensen, Jarrod McGuire, Rick Sloan, Grant Stirling 21
Bungaree 79 (14) d Central Wendouree 56 (2)
Lorraine Reed, Marita Toohey, Graeme Jeffrey, Peter Spratling 31 d Rita Strownix, Jean Burt, Peter Townsend, Heather Snibson 17
Lynette Ward, Jacky Steenhuis, Noel Kennedy, Chris Ward 33 d Anne Kelly, Carol Taylor, Gwen Archibald, Carleen Bowers 16
Betty Wade, Bert Wade, Fay Toohey, Terrence Maher 15 lt Pam Gilbert, Mary Townsend, Brendan Burke, Ted Burke 23
Mount Xavier 85 (14) d Sebastopol 45 (2)
Mary Kennedy, Helen Jones, Julie Moran, Darryl Boyd 40 d Colin Palmer, Di Tobin, George) Meadows, Bryan Cassells 12
Joan Bourke, Sean Kelly, John Edmiston, Kevin McKeegan 27 d Maidie Horne, Rita Page, Merle Meadows, Bonnie Simpson 12
Dianne McKeegan, Allan Saunders, Irene Ritchie, Stephen Jones 18 lt Di Wasley, Trish Lovell, Aileen Kerr, Barb Rowe 21
Victoria 74 (16) d Creswick 43 (0)
John Ferris, Benny Fernandes, Kelvin Jarvis, Daryl Quinlan 21 d Sigrid Glasspool, Judy Rieniets, Reg Rhook, Dale Chalmers 17
John Macdonald, Brenda Hughes, Barry Macklin, Peter Powell 24 d Ernest Robinson, Debbie Matthews, Phil Zelley, Eileen Franklin 16
Carole Bellingham, Geoff Wilson, Brian Bellingham, Robert Whitcher 29 d Liz Hocking, Carol Burt, Bruce Andrews, John Purcell 10
Ballarat 35 (0) lt Learmonth 82 (16)
Michael Gallagher, Marlene Tatchell, Jill Davies, Robert Tempany 7 lt Jenny Redpath, Sandy Redpath, Ian Martin, Roy Cassells 30
Bill Burge, Paul Sudholz, Phil Jarvis, Gwen Burge 14 lt Jenna Ab-Bruzzese, Peter McCarthy, William Dunn, Kenneth Stowe 27
Nathan Beacham, Janine Brownlee, Wayne Penhall, David Brownlee 14 lt Ruth Davies, Trish McCarthy, Pat Hunter, Neville Curtis 25
Buninyong 58 (16) d Midlands 45 (0)
Helen Hovey, Morag Gallagher, Peter Coulthard, John Podolinsky 18 d Ian Duggan, Lyal Denning, Margaret Doyle, Peter Bond 16
Barbara Glover, Greg Brown, Linda Fox, Frank Sultana 23 d Norman Newey, Bev Harwood, Dorothy Denning, Ron Higgins 13
Carolyn Kuchel, Lyn Treweek, Bill Bridges, John Fox 17 d Bev Miles, Rosina Bainbridge, Kieran Sutton-Ryan, Graeme Smith 16
Linton 72 (16) d Ballarat East 44 (0)
Kate Breen, Desmond Symes, Kevin Offer, Margaret Phillips31 d Kath Whitehead, Kerry Knight, Bill Moy, Zoe Watson 11
Lorraine Symes, Doug Hucker, Joy Weeden, Shirley Blomeley 18 d Frank Davey, Russell Hateley, Maureen Peach, Troy Dean 15
Colleen Wilson, Kristine Ross, Steve Sheppard, Terry Breen 23 d Trevor Johnston, Catherine Phillips, Dennis Radisich, Craig Uthenwoldt 18
LADDER: SMEATON 120, +160; BALLAN 112, +197; MT XAVIER 110, +202; BALLARAT EAST 108, +104; Bungaree 105, +138; Linton 103, +122; Victoria 88, -24; Learmonth 83. -53; Creswick 82, -46; Buninyong 61, -85; Midlands 46, -116; Central Wendouree 38, -104; Sebastopol 34, -215; Ballarat 30, -280
Webbcona 42 (7) drew with Beaufort 42 (7)
Glenys Youlden, Jennifer Mackay, Sandra Horne, Ross McCallum 14 lt James Cameron, Janet Carson, Peter Milenkovic, Geoffrey Carson 19
Dorothy Harris, Bruce Kerr, Robert Harris, Peter Mackay 28 d Liz Ryan, Luke Milenkovic, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 23
Invermay 55 (14) d Victoria 28 (0)
Ruth Nunn, Heather Brennan, Norma Day, Robert Jones 25 d Lindsay Johnson, Wendy Wilson, James Cameron, Royston Bibey 10
Leo Romeril, Tony Morrish, James Nolan, Helen Burzacott 30 d Ineka Carter, Nicholas Reus, Helen Bryan, Alby Reus 18
Buninyong 47 (14) d Midlands 27 (0)
Stuart Josephs, Druscilla Parker, Jan Forsyth, Terrence Gillett 25 d Brian Gallagher, Noela Moore, Marion Green, Trevor Launer 16
Rod Woodrow, Julie Lane, Ros Marchbank, Jack Forsyth 22 d Teresa Berry, Aileen Eyers, Vincent Kennedy, Allan Hibberd 11
BMS 37 (12) d Clunes 30 (2)
Anthony Braybrook, Robert Daniels, Mark Walker, John Walker 23 d Anne Shields, Dennis Twentyman, Patricia Rodda, David Reynolds 11
Annette Daniels, Heather Harris, Lindsay Clarke, Robert Widdison 14 lt Jacob Ware, Barbara Millar, Lindsay Pritchard, Danny Spong 19
Beaufort 31 (0) lt Ballarat North 42 (14)
Jo-Anne Crockett, Shirley Broadbent, Ros Vowles, Debbie Stanaway lt Maxwell Harrison, Darren Hemming, Jordan Atkinson, Roger Parker 20
Vivienne Drew, Terry Barker, Ann Topp, Graeme Anthony 17 lt Jeff Gilchrist, Kevin Clarke, Allan Webster, Steve Feldman 22
LADDER: BALLARAT NORTH 103, +147; INVERMAY 99, +64; BEAUFORT (2) 86, +27; BEAUFORT (3) 73, +39; Buninyong 67, +24; Midlands 66, -51; Victoria 65, -21; Clunes 65, -56; BMS 42, -91; Webbcona 34, -82
