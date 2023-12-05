The Courier
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Tuesday pennant bowls: Webbcona pushes into top two| results

December 5 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol lead Annette Hovey on her home green against Victoria in Tuesday division one pennant. Pictures by Adam Trafford.
Sebastopol lead Annette Hovey on her home green against Victoria in Tuesday division one pennant. Pictures by Adam Trafford.

Webbcona has closed within two points of ladder leader City Oval in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Tuesday division one pennant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help