The Courier
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Health
Health

Public IVF service to save would-be parents thousands of dollars

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 4 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison, Eureka MP Michaela Settle, Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas and Grampians Health clinical director Women's and Children's Services Dr Natasha Frawley at the opening of public IVF at Grampians Health. Picture by Adam Trafford
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison, Eureka MP Michaela Settle, Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas and Grampians Health clinical director Women's and Children's Services Dr Natasha Frawley at the opening of public IVF at Grampians Health. Picture by Adam Trafford

Women and families needing IVF to start or grow their families will save up to $10,000 after the launch of a new public fertility service at Grampians Health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.