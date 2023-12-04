'One bauble at a time': Christmas donation drive for Ballarat pet therapy program

A unique children's therapy program is using dogs to provide critical life skills to Ballarat children.
MacKillop Family Services has partnered with Ballarat-owned business Petstock as part of its annual Christmas donation drive, where customers can make contributions in-store towards the charity.
Proceeds will go towards MacKillop's Paw Pals program, which uses therapy dogs to help disadvantage children reengage with their education.
The program has supported more than 650 children to get back to education in the five years it has been running.
Paw Pals program facilitator Kathleen Anderson said the program uses the medium of dogs to teach learning and social skills to the children it works with.
"We are very much aware that some children have struggles, they lag skills to keep them engaged in their education process, whether it is because of trauma or some sort of disability," she said.
"The dogs are the centre of that program. We will go and talk to kids, either in their school environment, perhaps in a group or one-on-one, about dogs, how they speak to us about their emotions and how they express through body language."
Paw Pals works with clients aged between five to 21, and tailor-make a program for each client, depending on their age and living situation.
Ms Anderson said having a dog present during the therapy sessions often helped children to open up about their struggles, and put them at ease in a non-clinical environment.
"Often times it is hard to get therapy and support to those children because they don't want to leave their homes. They are not feeling confident enough to leave their safe space," she said.
"The dogs are wonderful because they are totally non-judgmental. A lot of kids will have relationships with adults, whether they are teachers or main carers, where they are getting criticised about behaviour that may or may not be related to their trauma.
"The dog provides that direction and loving focus without there being any judgement around it. They bond with the dog very, very quickly."
Ms Anderson said the results of the program speak for themselves, having seen amazing change in children who prior to engagement barely wanted to leave the house.
"There is a therapeutic relationship, we know it is very healthy to be calm and stroking a dog. For us, we utilise that, but also we add in that learning process," she said.
"Education is the back bone of everything. It is their future. We are not saying they all have to be Einstein's, but it is essential not only from an academic point of view, but their social skills and how they feel about themselves."
Donations can be made towards the program at Petstock stores until December 24, with a national aim of raising $800,000.
Customers can buy a bauble to hang on a store's Christmas tree when making a purchase, or can donate to the program online.
Petstock team member Tilly Coutts asked the community to dig deep for a program making real change in childrens' lives.
"People should donate because the bond between pet and people is really special, and when you bring children into it at Christmas time, it is really inspiring," she said.
"Thousands of children each year experience hardship and illness, and it is through no fault of their own. Together we can make a real change in their lives, one bauble at a time."
