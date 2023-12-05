Rebels set to finalise squad before Christmas

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels expect to have their 2024 squad announced prior to Christmas.
In a break with tradition, The move to bring forward the final announcement of the squad is hoped to allow young players who miss out on opportunities in the Coates Talent League to be able to return to their home clubs and complete a full pre-season.
In the past, the final squad has not been named until late February or early March.
The Rebels will hold two practice matches over the coming fortnight, one this Friday and one next Friday with a plan to name the final squad within days of the second trial match.
Boys head coach David Loader said the earlier team selection would be a big change to the program.
"We are going to play the two trial games over the next couple of weeks, and then we'll make the final selection," he said.
"That is a big change to us, because for 25 years we haven't selected the squad until very late, but we'll finalise it in December."
He said there were a number of factors that went into the decision to go earlier, mostly around fitting in more opportunities for young players into the calendar.
"The reasoning behind it is the AFL is starting earlier and earlier every year and we've pushed for our competition to start as early as we can in order to squeeze in a few more games, rather than have a 26 week season where we might only play 13 games, let's try and play 14 or 15 games over a 20 week season or something like that," he said.
"We thought, that would provide the best options. The AFL basically said the only way that could work would be to bring the season forward a bit, it'll end up a being a week earlier next year, probably even another week earlier the following year. Next year we'll start before Easter.'
"So, we've got the game before Easter, you've also go the trial game before that, AFL testing the week before the trial game and we don't have the kids back until after the school holidays in January, it only gives us two weeks, and next year it will be one week.
"So we thought, we're better off changing the structure now, there will be a few teething things this year of course.
"But the positive side of it we believe, and in talking to district coaches as well, the good thing will be if the player doesn't make the squad, they can go back to their club, do a pre-season alongside the senior players and hopefully that gives them opportunities. It might work out better for local clubs as well as the Rebels program."
It comes as the Rebels are also into preparation for the AFLW Draft which will be held on December 18.
The Rebels best chance of having a player taken by an AFLW club looks to lay with Pensurst's Jess Rentsch who is touted as being a top-20 chance.
"I think Rentsch is our main one for this year," he said. "There's some really good players coming through, but I think those are more bottom age, so will need another year."
