The Courier
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Melbourne Cup-winning Freedmans nominate duo for listed Ballarat Cup

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated December 4 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ain'tnodeeldun (Billy Egan) returns to the mounting yard after winning the JRA Cup at Moonee Valley. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos.
Ain'tnodeeldun (Billy Egan) returns to the mounting yard after winning the JRA Cup at Moonee Valley. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos.

Reigning Melbourne Cup-winning trainers Anthony and Sam Freedman are sizing up this weekend's $500,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup, 2000m.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.