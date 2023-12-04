The Courier
Monday, 4 December 2023
Sports Affairs

Detonator Jack, Young Werther share Ballarat Cup top weight

DB
By David Brehaut
December 4 2023 - 5:30pm
Young Werther has been given the equal top weight for Saturday's Ballarat Cup. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos.
Young Werther has been given the equal top weight for Saturday's Ballarat Cup. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos.

Detonator Jack and Young Werther share the top weight for the $500,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup.

