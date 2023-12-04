Detonator Jack, Young Werther share Ballarat Cup top weight

Detonator Jack and Young Werther share the top weight for the $500,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup.
They head the 27 nominations with 60kg for Saturday's listed feature.
Detonator Jack is a last-start winner of the $1m Gong at Kembla Grange for trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
Young Werther hails from the stable of Danny O'Brien and is coming off a last-start third in the group 1 Champions Stakes at Flemington over the Ballarat Cup distance of 2000m.
Just Folk is also well up in the weights with 59kg after taking out the group 3 Eclipse Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday and a previous start third in the listed Cranbourne Cup.
Maher and Eustace have four entries, which also include Convener, Herman Hesse and Wyclif.
This year's Melbourne Cup-winning trainers Anthony and Sam Freedman have nominated Ain'tnodeeldun and Warning.
Coghills Creek trainer Terry Kelly has sprung a surprise by entering well performed Skelm.
The nine-year-old has the credentials, but has not raced since the Adelaide Cup in March last year.
He had won the listed Torney Cup at Moonee Valley leading up to the South Australian trip.
Skelm has done well in country cups, winning at Stony Creek and finishing third at Mornington and Stawell.
Ballarat Turf Club has attracted 294 entries for the 10-strong race program on Cup Day, with fields to be declared on Wednesday.
CUP WEIGHTS:
Detonator Jack (Ciaron Maher/David Eustace) 60kg
Young Werther (Danny O'Brien) 60kg
Just Folk (Gavin Bedggood) 59kg
Dunkel (Patrick Payne) 58kg
Regal Power (John Leek Jnr) 56kg
Ain'tnodeeldun (Anthony & Sam Freedman) 55.5kg
Warning (Anthony & Sam Freedman) 55kg
Swords Drawn (Michael Moroney) 55kg
Midnight Blue (Mark Walker) 54kg
Skelm (Terry Kelly) 54kg
Foxy Cleopatra (Trent Busuttin/Natalie Young) 54kg
Wicklow (Chris Waller) 54kg
Captain Envious (Paul Preusker) 54kg
Red Sun Sensation (Peter G Moody/Katherine Coleman) 54kg
Herman Hesse (Ciaron Maher/David Eustace) 54kg
Foujita San (Michael, Wayne & John Hawkes) 54kg
Convener (Ciaron Maher/David Eustace) 54kg
En Francais (Jake Stephens) 54kg
Harmysian (Clayton Douglas) 54kg
Vardani (Archie Alexander) 54kg
Wyclif (Ciaron Maher/David Eustace) 54kg
Excelleration (Richard Cully) 54kg
Irish Butterfly (Henry Dwyer) 54kg
Glitter 'n' Gold (Lindsey Smith) 54kg
Sea Speedwell (Peter G Moody/Katherine Coleman) 54kg
Ziggi Rocks (Melody Cunningham) 54kg
Kipyegon (Wendy Kelly) 54kg
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.