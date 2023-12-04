The Courier
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Fashions on the Field is back: Everything you need for the Ballarat Cup

By Staff Reporters
December 5 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lana Bee, Portmans Manager, wearing the Orchid V Neck Ruffle Dress in Floristico Sage from Portmans. Picture by Kate Healy
Lana Bee, Portmans Manager, wearing the Orchid V Neck Ruffle Dress in Floristico Sage from Portmans. Picture by Kate Healy

This year's Ballarat Cup is the first to be run in December, after a date change earlier in the year, and Fashions on the Field is back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.