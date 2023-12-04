Fashions on the Field is back: Everything you need for the Ballarat Cup

This year's Ballarat Cup is the first to be run in December, after a date change earlier in the year, and Fashions on the Field is back.
While hopes for sunny weather have been dashed a week out, there'll still be plenty to see and do at Mount Rowan on December 9.
Gates open at 11am, and tickets are available online.
Racing will run all day, with the Ballarat Cup itself to be run in the afternoon - the exact start time is yet to be confirmed.
Fashions on the Field will be back, supported by Central Square, with $2000 in prizes up for grabs.
That competition begins at 12.30pm, with contemporary and local lady of the day, gentleman of the day, and millinery of the day on offer - pre-registration is open now.
There are plenty of marquee packages available, which include local food and wine.
Shuttle buses to and from the Ballarat train station, via Wendouree station, are also available, but pre-booking is recommended.
The buses run from Ballarat to the racecourse from 10.30am until 1pm, then return from 4pm until 7pm.
Among the thoroughbred action, SportsBet will also hold its reverse relay running event - catch the fun and games at 2pm sharp, as three-person teams of runners sprint backwards to win a share of a $10,000 prize pool.
The Courier team will be on the ground for the day, capturing all the action - keep an eye out for our roving fashion photographer to feature in a gallery on the day.
