Roadwork truck stolen for 'TikTok stunt'

A man who stole a roadworks car from Sturt Street has told police he allegedly took it for a "TikTok stunt".
Bacchus Marsh Magistrates' Court heard Anthony James Kors saw that the vehicle had the keys in the ignition to activate flashing lights when it was taken at 10.50am on July 28.
According to a summary read in court, roadworkers contacted police who were able to track the missing vehicle down the Western Freeway as it contained a GPS device.
Officers intercepted the stolen car on the Western Freeway near Gisborne Road, Bacchus Marsh at 11.41am.
The driver told police his name was Terry Jones before giving his correct name and his address in Melton South.
"Are you a fan of Monty Python?" Magistrate Ron Saines said.
The accused did not respond.
"You know Terry Jones is from Monty Python don't you?" Mr Saines said.
Mr Kors told the court he took the car because he believed it belonged to him.
IN THE NEWS
"He told police he borrowed the car for a TikTok stunt," the police statement read out in court said.
"It was also found that his licence had been disqualified on April 4, 2023, for failing to take part in a drug behaviour program.
"The car was later returned to the roadworks company with all items in the car and no damage."
Magistrate Ron Saines found the charges against Mr Kors proven - including theft of a motor vehicle and disqualified driving.
"It seemed like a dumb idea at the time, then?" the magistrate said.
"Yes your honour," Mr Kors responded.
"This theft of a motor vehicle just sounds bizarre. There is no rational explanation for doing it," the magistrate said.
"It's mental health," Mr Kors said.
He told the court he was contributing to the community and volunteered at an op shop.
The Melton South man also said he was not taking any medication at the moment and had cancelled appointments with specialists that he was not satisfied with.
The defendant was ordered to take part in an assessment for a corrections order while his bail was extended.
Mr Kors is due to return to Bacchus Marsh Magistrates' Court on December 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.