Busuttin, Young eyeing third Magic Millions Ballarat 2yo Classic

Cranbourne trainers Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young have made the $250,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 2yo Classic, 1000m, their own on Ballarat Cup Day.
They have won the past two editions of the feature with Sunsource last year and Cusack in 2021.
Busuttin and Young are likely to chase a third victory with Vianarra on Saturday.
They have nominated race experienced colt Vianarra, which after finishing down the track in the listed Debutant Stakes at Caulfield ran fourth in Ballarat.
Lloyd Kennell and Tony McEvoy are other past winners with nominations.
Kennewell, who now trained in partnership with Lucy Yeomans, has unraced Broken Promises and Wolfgang, which was fifth in the Maribyrnong Trial at Flemington in his only race appearance.
Ballarat-based McEvoy and his son Calvin appear to have the biggest hand with Arabian Summer and Power Of Three.
Arabian Summer has shown some real promise in his two starts with a second in the Debutant Stakes and third in the group 3 Ottawa Stakes at Flemington.
McEvoy won the classic with Despatch in 2016.
The Magic Millions Ballarat 2yo Classic was run as Victoria's only clockwise race from 2012 until 2020 - designed to give Victorian youngsters experience at that way of going ahead of the Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival in January each year.
While now run anti-clockwise, it remains a lead-up to the rich carnival.
Matt Cumani and Henry Dwyer are other Ballarat trainers with nominations among the 13 entries with Shadeelaa ($80,000) and Maccocha ($180,00) respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.