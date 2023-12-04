The Courier
Court

Transportation company cop big fine after worker's hand crushed at Ballarat depot

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated December 4 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:34pm
A faulty conveyor belt has cost a major Australian transportation company $30,000, after a Ballarat worker lost a finger while trying to realign the machine.

