Transportation company cop big fine after worker's hand crushed at Ballarat depot

A faulty conveyor belt has cost a major Australian transportation company $30,000, after a Ballarat worker lost a finger while trying to realign the machine.
Toll Transport Pty Ltd were sentenced in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty in November 2023, to one charge in relation to the incident.
On July 21, 2021, the affected worker was helping to fix a conveyor belt which had come unaligned at the Toll Transport depot on Waringa Drive in Mitchell Park.
When the machine was turned on by another employee, the worker's hand was dragged into a "danger zone", where it was crushed between two belts.
Tools were required to remove the man's hand from the machine, which remained switched off while he was freed.
The worker had a finger "degloved" in the incident, while another was left hanging by a small piece of skin.
Degloving is when the top layers of skin and tissue are ripped from underlying muscle, tissue or bone.
The man received a prosthetic finger during surgery, but once recovered returned to work for Toll Transport.
After the incident, new training and safety procedures were implemented at the depot, and a guard rail protecting the machine was installed.
When sentencing the company, Magistrate Hugh Radford said the absence of his finger would provide the worker with a constant reminder of the incident.
"He must have suffered great shock and pain," he said.
The belt had come unaligned on several occasions prior to the accident, and Magistrate Radford said it was Toll Transport's responsibility to foresee and prevent such risks.
The company was eligible for a maximum fine of $450,000, but Magistrate Radford said by pleading guilty Toll Transport had shown remorse and spared the affected worker from being cross-examined in court.
He said the company had also improved safety by implementing better training procedures and installing a guardrail on the conveyor belt.
Toll Transport was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and costs of $4945.50, but escaped conviction for the incident.
Toll Group is an Australian-based subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings which specialises in transportation, warehousing and logistics, and was formed in Newcastle, New South Wales in 1888.
The organisation employs about 20,000 people across Australia.
