Food truck park proposed for old Black Hill servo

A proposal to turn the site of a decommissioned service station in Black Hill into a food truck park has been put before council.
An application lodged on December 1 seeks to change the permit of 303 Peel Street North, Black Hill, to allow the operation of various food trucks and a seating area.
The plan proposes three parking bays for food trucks at the site, with one of the bays for use by a long-term trader and the others regularly interchangeable.
Opening hours at the site will be between 7am and 9pm.
An existing verandah, part of the structure of the former service station, will be used as shelter for tables and seating.
There will be 104 square metres of undercover space, fitting about 52 patrons.
Included in the planning application was a report detailing the bump-in and bump-out routes of food trucks using the proposed site, as well as a light pollution mitigation plan and waste strategy.
The applicants have also included a parking occupancy survey for the site, which shows an average parking capacity at the site using data from July and August 2023.
The proposed site sits on the corner of Peel and Rowe streets, and sits under a schedule four design and development overlay, a heritage overlay, and an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage sensitivity overlay.
No buildings are proposed to be demolished or constructed under the planning application.
The document states a food truck park would act in a "complementary and mutually beneficial" way with existing venues in the area.
"Unlike traditional venues that typically offer fixed menus and established cuisines, a food truck destination offers a wide variety of food options from different cultures and culinary backgrounds, true to the founding Gold-Rush era of Ballarat," the document states.
"Furthermore, the presence of a food truck destination has the potential to increase overall trade to the neighbouring venues. Rather than being seen as direct competition, the food truck destination can act as a complementary and mutually beneficial addition to the existing licensed venues."
The name and details of the person or entity who prepared and lodged the application has been redacted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.