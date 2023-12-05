The Courier
Food truck park proposed for old Black Hill servo

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 5 2023 - 5:00pm
303 Peel Street North. Picture by Lachlan Bence
A proposal to turn the site of a decommissioned service station in Black Hill into a food truck park has been put before council.

