Masked dad allegedly attacks daughter's boyfriend in frightening home invasion

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated December 5 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 10:00am
A balaclava-clad father, who along with two other men broke into his daughter's boyfriend's home and attacked the 17-year-old boy, has applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.

