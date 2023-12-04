Masked dad allegedly attacks daughter's boyfriend in frightening home invasion

A balaclava-clad father, who along with two other men broke into his daughter's boyfriend's home and attacked the 17-year-old boy, has applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
The 37-year-old Ballarat man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victims, appeared via videolink from custody facing one charge of aggravated home invasion.
According to police, the man and two unknown associates allegedly forced open the door of a bungalow at the rear of a property in Mitchell Park on August 18, 2023.
At the time, the man's 18-year-old daughter was living in the bungalow with her 17-year-old boyfriend, and when the incident occurred one of their friends, 16, was also present.
After forcing entry into the bungalow, the three men, who were dressed in black and wearing either balaclavas or ski masks, began looking for the accused's daughter.
The accused was allegedly brandishing an axe handle with no blade attached, and said "where the f-k is my daughter" upon entering the property.
After confronting his daughter's partner in the hallway, the man began attacking the 17-year-old with the axe handle.
When the teenager retaliated by pushing the man over, the two other intruders began hitting the young man over the head.
The group then allegedly attempted to convince the accused's daughter to leave the property with them, but when she refused to follow the three men drove away in a white Holden utility.
When interviewed, two of the teenagers said they believed the accused was the victim's father as they recognised his voice and stature.
On August 19, 2023, an investigation of the man's Sebastopol house allegedly found clothing believed to have been used during the invasion, an axe handle with no blade attached and a white Holden matching the description of the car driven by the men.
At the time of the alleged offence, there was an intervention order in place restricting the man from seeing his daughter until 2030.
The court heard he had a history of family violence offences, which included being found guilty of making threats to kill his ex-partner.
I'm going to slit your throat, you better hope I don't meet you in a dark alley.- Previous threat the accused had made to his ex-partner
"I'm going to slit your throat, you better hope I don't meet you in a dark alley," he said to her, while their daughter was listening to what he said over a phone extension.
Defence counsel questioned whether the accused had been accurately identified by the victims, as they did not know him well, and had not seen his face.
They said there were also inconsistencies in the evidence, and no DNA proof linking the axe handle in the man's home to the one used in the home invasion.
Further, they said the victims were not opposed to the man being granted bail.
Magistrate Hugh Radford granted the man bail on the conditions he resides in Wedderburn with his father, lives under curfew from 9pm to 7am, reports to police twice weekly and does not come within 15 kilometres of Ballarat.
"I'll make it plain to you, if you breach the orders in place, if you come within 15 kilometres of Ballarat, you'll be straight back where you are," he said to the man.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.