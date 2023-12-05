Hepburn secures dominant ruckman Sean Tighe for third CHFL season

Hepburn's dominant ruckman Sean Tighe is set to impose his influence on the Central Highlands Football League for a third season with the Burras announcing his re-signing.
The experienced Tighe has been the stand-out big man in the competition since his arrival in 2022.
He won the Geoff Taylor Medal as the CHFL best and fairest last season after taking out The Courier player of the year award last year.
His signing is integral to Hepburn's make-up as it takes aim at going one week further than its preliminary final appearances of the past two campaigns.
The former VFL and WAFL tall proved largely unbeatable at his best in ruck contests.
Having to take him on will again cause a headache for most opposition ruckmen and midfields.
Hepburn, in announcing Tighe's return, said hopefully the two-time Burras best and fairest would help complete some unfinished business.
Tighe arrived at Hepburn when longstanding best mate Mitch Banner was appointed coach in 2022.
This fulfilled a commitment to Banner, who had asked Tighe to join him at the Burras if he landed the coaching job.
Tighe, speaking after winning the CHFL best and fairest win, said he could not have made a better decision at this stage of career than play with Hepburn.
He said this was the first time he had played with a small country town club and he had loved his time there.
Tighe said it had given his football career a new lease of life and for the first time he had made a concerted effort to get around and help younger players.
Securing Tighe is a major piece in the Hepburn puzzle for 2024 after the return of young gun Izaac Grant, appointment of joint coach Shane Fisher and re-signing of the vast majority of last season's senior player list.
Fisher is joining forces with Banner to coach, with Fisher on the bench while Banner continues to play.
The Burras will miss tall premiership defender Finn Anscombe, who is returning to Geelong to play.
Hepburn lost to Springbank in a preliminary final this year for the second season in a row.
The Burras will begin their 2024 campaign with a tough assignment against Bungaree at Bungaree on Saturday, April 13.
They will have to wait until the last home and away round before they get another chance at Springbank.
