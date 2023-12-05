Huge donation leaves Ballarat Vietnam veterans with 'dropped jaws'

One of Ballarat's most important veteran welfare groups has received a mammoth $150,000 donation from a Ballarat charity trust, literally leaving some members with their jaws dropped.
The Ballarat sub-branch of the Vietnam Veterans Association received its largest single donation in its history at the association's annual Christmas Dinner on Sunday, December 3.
The money came from the Irene and Les Lillingston Charitable Trust, with trustees Morgan Murphy and Joanne Thompson making the presentation.
"We'd been approached earlier in the year from an organization that wanted to donate some money to us," Ballarat Vietnam Veterans Association secretary Gordon Hunt said.
"We set a time that they would attend on Sunday. We went into it not knowing how much money or anything, and very little about the trust at the time.
"What they decided is - because they are from the same era as us - that they would make a donation ... on behalf of the trust, and the amount was $150,000.
"Even I was surprised. I thought, 'maybe we'll get $20,000 or $30,000', which in itself would have been a great gift.
"There was a lot of jaw dropping."
Mr Lillingston, a Rat of Tobruk in World War II, died in 1991 while, Mrs Lillingston died in 2015. She worked at the Lucas Clothing Factory and became one of the Lucas Girls.
"When they passed away they had no heirs, so they put their money into a charitable trust," Mr Hunt said.
"I saw that they had donated $50,000 to the Avenue of Honor for the rehabilitation after the windstorm went through, they donated to Voice FM so they could renovate their facility, and they put a substantial amount into Ballarat Legacy."
Mr Hunt said members have been asked to submit suggestions for the use of the money, which will be discussed at the first meeting next year.
"What (the trustees) have sort of stipulated is that it is not only used to give financial assistance to members of the sub branch ... and that it will stimulate 'your fundraising efforts'," Mr Hunt said.
Mr Hunt also said it was important for the association to remember what it does for the community as there is still a need for veterans services in the community.
"We still need to interact with the public as an association ... apart from the fact that we've got the money, nothing will change," he said.
"We welcome any (veterans) ...unfortunately, our constitution doesn't permit them to be full members but they can be associate members and they can still be friends and catch up. We've got East Timor veterans, we've got Iraq and Afghanistan veterans."
In 2022, some of Ballarat's Vietnam veterans shared their stories of the challenges of life after the war to The Courier, highlighting the importance of veterans services.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
