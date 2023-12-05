The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Huge donation leaves Ballarat Vietnam veterans with 'dropped jaws'

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
December 5 2023 - 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The trustees of the Irene and Les Lillingston Charitable Trust's Morgan Murphy (left) and Joanne Thompson with Ballarat Vietnam Veterans Association president Sand McCann after donating $150,000 to the sub-branch on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The trustees of the Irene and Les Lillingston Charitable Trust's Morgan Murphy (left) and Joanne Thompson with Ballarat Vietnam Veterans Association president Sand McCann after donating $150,000 to the sub-branch on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence

One of Ballarat's most important veteran welfare groups has received a mammoth $150,000 donation from a Ballarat charity trust, literally leaving some members with their jaws dropped.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.