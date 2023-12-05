The Courier
Excitement as St Augustine's receives $3.3 million for new build

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated December 5 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:02pm
Four generations of the Preston family have attended St Augustine's Primary School in Creswick including Milla (2022 graduate), Andrew (1990 graduate), David (1957 graduate) holding a picture of his mother Mollie Rush (1932 graduate) and Oscar who is in grade five. Picture by Adam Trafford
Four generations of the Preston family have been educated at St Augustine's Primary School in Creswick, and after the school received a "surprise" $3.3 million of funding for a new building they hope it will continue to educate many more generations to come.

