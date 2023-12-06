The Courier
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ballarat car thief caught twice washing stolen cars

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

A Ballarat man found washing stolen cars on two separate occasions at a North Melbourne address has been given a prison sentence in relation to a series of thefts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.