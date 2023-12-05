The Courier
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Leading harness racing trainer Emma Stewart disqualified for six months

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated December 5 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Australian trainer Emma Stewart has been banned for six months, but has the right to appeal the penalty. Picture by Harness Racing Victoria.
Premier Australian trainer Emma Stewart has been banned for six months, but has the right to appeal the penalty. Picture by Harness Racing Victoria.

Ballarat-based champion harness racing trainer Emma Stewart has been disqualified for six months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.