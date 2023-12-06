The Courier
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Community

'Everyone gets a gift, everyone gets fed': Christmas spirit revs up for 2023 Toy Run

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 6 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daen Haby, Shu Brown, Aaron Clarke, Casey Bandy, Nikki Bell pose under the Christmas tree for the 2023 Ballarat Toy Run. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Daen Haby, Shu Brown, Aaron Clarke, Casey Bandy, Nikki Bell pose under the Christmas tree for the 2023 Ballarat Toy Run. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The roar of more than 100 engines will liven up our city's streets on Saturday, as bikers converge in Ballarat for the annual Christmas Toy Run appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.