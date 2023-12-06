Five benefits of fleet-management software

This is branded content.



In this article we take a look at the benefits that come with adopting vehicle management software.



At its core, fleet management is designed to optimise the performance and efficiency of a business' vehicle fleet, while simultaneously minimising risk and reducing costs.

It does so through the application of cutting edge software which often includes GPS tracking, telematics data, a vehicle booking system, and other fleet management solutions.

It's important to note to that, contrary to popular belief, you don't need to have a corporate-size fleet of vehicles to benefit from fleet management.



Its value extends to companies of all sizes-from large courier services with thousands of vehicles to small, independent businesses with a few vans or trucks.

Below are five ways that a fleet management system can benefit your business.

Improved safety

If you're operating a fleet of vehicles, safety has to be your number-one priority.



With fleet management software, you're able to monitor how your vehicles are being driven, both in real time and through detailed reports.



This helps prevent dangerous behaviour such as speeding, driving too long, and hard-breaking.



Drivers are less likely to engage in such behaviours when they know they are being closely monitored.

Fleet management software can also enhance fleet safety by helping you keep a regular maintenance schedule.



For instance, you can program it to alert you when it's time to check tires, oil, brakes, etc.



This reduces the likelihood of accidents caused by mechanical problems. It also extends the lifespan of your vehicles.

Higher efficiency

Fleet management increases the efficiency of your vehicles in several ways.



Just as it monitors dangerous behaviour, so it monitors and reports wasteful behaviour.



Examples include speeding, hard accelerations, prolonged idling, and more.

In addition, the GPS technology inherent in fleet management software simplifies the task of route optimisation.



This is critically important for maximising fuel efficiency and reducing overall waste, not to mention completing jobs in a timely manner.

For electric vehicle fleets, route optimisation has the added benefit of syncing routes to existing charging infrastructure.

Since fleet management systems streamline processes and gathers critical data all on one place, you and your employees are spared tedious and time-consuming manual labour like paperwork and data entry.



Thus, your workforce and workflow become more efficient along with your vehicles.

Lower costs

Reduced costs is a benefit that follows directly from better vehicle efficiency and maintenance.



Specifically, fleet management software can be programmed to show exactly how much each aspect of your vehicle fleet is costing you, and why.



Such data enables you to detect costly errors and make small but necessary adjustments that might otherwise be overlooked.

Simplified data

Optimising a vehicle fleet is only possible after you have collected, analysed, and interpreted many sets of complex data.



This is easier said than done, but a good fleet management system can simplify the process dramatically.



The various software platforms offer reliably accurate information in a way that is organised and easy to understand.



As a result, you spend less time and effort drawing the relevant insights and turning them into real-world solutions for your business.

Customer satisfaction

No business can last long without exceptional customer service and a high rate of customer satisfaction.



With fleet management software, you're able to provide accurate, real-time updates to your customers regarding the status and ETA of their goods.



GPS software allows your customers to track their order from the moment it leaves the warehouse to the moment it arrives at their residence or place of business.