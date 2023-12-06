Understanding police checks in Australia: Results and disputes

Understand what does and does not show up on a police check in Australia and what you can do if you don't agree with the results. Picture Shutterstock

Police checks are standard in Victoria-and indeed all of Australia-for people applying for jobs, visas, or certain types of licenses.



There are a lot of misconceptions about how police checks work, what shows up on the results, and what those results mean for the individual in question.

For instance, even if you have been convicted of a crime, that doesn't necessarily mean it will be shown on your background check.

Moreover, if you feel that a past criminal conviction was wrongly featured on your police check Vic, you have the right to dispute or appeal the results.



To do so you must follow a specific procedure and submit the required documents within a given time frame.

We'll detail said procedure in the sections that follow; but first it's necessary to understand what does and does not show up on a police check in Australia.

Disclosable court outcomes

So you've applied for a police clearance WA.



If you've done it online via a third party agency accredited by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, you can expect to have the results within a day or two. (Submitting an application directly to the police takes a bit longer.)

As you know, the purpose of a police check is to establish whether an individual has a criminal history that may be disqualifying.



It does so by displaying what the police refer to as disclosable court outcomes, or DCO.

If you have a criminal conviction on your record (including serious traffic violations that result in a suspended license), it will turn up as a DCO.



That is the general rule.



However, as with most rules, this one has a few exceptions.



Which brings us to the next section.

Here's what doesn't show up on a police check

Not all criminal convictions are disclosable in the context of a police background check.



The main exception is what's known as a spent conviction. What is a spent conviction?



It depends on the offense and the person who committed it.



Basically, a conviction is considered "spent" if it happened a long time ago and the offender has not been convicted of any additional crimes in the meantime.

Spent convictions are not included on a police check.

Other non-disclosable offenses include:

minor traffic violations that do not result in your license being suspended

criminal convictions that took place overseas

criminal charges that resulted in acquittal or a decision of not guilty by reason of mental incompetence

pending charges

How to dispute police check findings

Police checks are reliable.



With that said, mistakes do happen from time to time.



If you believe that the result of your Australian police check is erroneous (which may occur for several different reasons), you have the option of filing a dispute.



As we noted above, the process is stringent and you have a limited amount of time to submit everything.

Contact the proper agency

The first step in disputing your check result is to contact the police agency or accredited body that processed your application.



Do this as soon as possible.



Accredited bodies are obligated to provide applicants with complete and accurate information regarding disputes; they are also responsible for helping you submit the dispute form.

If you submitted your police check application directly to the Victoria Police by post, you can raise your dispute by contacting them at policecheckvic@police.vic.gov.au.



If you applied online, you can download the dispute form which is available on the Service Victoria website.

Provide documentation

You must provide as much detailed information as you can when filing your dispute.



You will also be asked to submit documentation to support your claims; preparing the documents beforehand will significantly speed up the process.



You might also be obliged to provide fingerprints for comparison purposes.

Wait for the outcome

Once you've submitted everything, the police will open an investigation and review your case.



There are two possible outcomes: successful and unsuccessful.



A successful dispute outcome means that your police check result will be amended to rectify any errors.



In the case of an unsuccessful dispute outcome, the result of your police check will remain as is. (Note: you have the right to challenge an unsuccessful dispute outcome.)

It can take anywhere from a couple days to several weeks for the police to determine the outcome of your dispute.

