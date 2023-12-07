'Joy to the world': Your guide to Ballarat's 2023 Christmas carols

With Christmas just under three weeks away, the excitement is building around the city.
As the big day approaches, there are plenty of events planned, especially carols.
The Courier has compiled a list of Christmas events coming up, and Santa is certainly going to be very busy attending all of them.
After you've sung your heart out, don't forget to check out the Christmas light displays around the city.
In partnership with XTreme Bounce, Delacombe we're also compiling the best Christmas lights map in Ballarat. You can see that, and enter your own house here. If you submit an entry, you'll also go into the draw to win one of two $250 vouchers to Xtreme Bounce in Delacombe.
Held as a part of the Buninyong Christmas Market, the family carols event will feature a choir and sausage sizzle as well as a visit from Santa.
The event starts at 6.30pm, with the market running between 3pm and 7pm.
This free event gets under way from 6pm and features the Creswick Brass Band and a visit from Santa.
The Creswick Lions Club will be cooking a barbecue with the Creswick IGA also contributing to the event.
There will be candles, food and drinks available.
Contact the Creswick Theatre Company for more information via creswicktheatre.com.au/carols-at-the-courthouse.
Games begin at 6pm with a barbecue at 6.30pm. The carols will begin at 7pm.
Everyone is welcome, for more information contact the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church on office@ebenezerpc.org.au
The event is hosted by the Carngham Snake Valley congregation and runs between 4pm and 8pm.
It will feature raffle prizes, market stalls, a sausage sizzle, games, picnic hampers, photo booth and food trucks.
Entry is free but donations are welcome. For more information contact the Carngham Uniting Church.
The popular event returns in 2023 with entertainment and food for all ages.
Gates open at 5pm with pre-show activities and entertainment before the concert kicks off at 7.30pm.
There will be a massive line up of performers and there may even be a visit from Santa himself.
The event, which is supporting the CAFS Christmas appeal, is free but booking are essential.
Visit www.ballaratcarolsbycandlelight.org.au for more information.
The carols are being held in memory of Corey Brasher, who died from an asthma attack in 2018.
Gates open at 3pm, with a show and shine and best Christmas car entrant award, ice creams, hot potatoes and a coffee van also availiable.
The carols, held for the first time in Creswick this year, will commence at 7pm featuring Elvis tribute artist "Rockin' Rick Charles" and local performers. Santa will also be making an appearance.
Entry is a gold coin donation. For more information contact Debbie on 0407 776 030.
This event features The Cathedral Occasional Choir conducted by Lyndell Allen as well as the Ballarat Central Uniting Church Choir, The Solomon Island Brothers, VOX, Ballarat Voices, Yarrowee Players & the Creswick Brass Band.
It is an ecumenical gathering with readings from Ballarat leaders.
The event starts at 7pm with refreshments available afterwards.
Contact Rev. Canon Michael Davies on 0417 650 805 for more information.
Got a carols event you'd like promoted? Email cos@thecourier.com.au with the details and we'll add it to our list at thecourier.com.au
