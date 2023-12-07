How Adelle's baking sparks a town's hunger to make a 'great' impact

Whipping up trays of slices and yo-yo biscuits have changed teenager Adelle's mindset on life.
What had started as a big idea to help others, in collecting and selling sports equipment, quickly became time consuming and hard to manage. So, the Ballarat Grammar boarder looked to instead make a "great" impact.
A three-week holiday back on the family farm became the Great Rupanyup Bake Off, raising more than $1000 for cystic fibrosis research.
Adelle's challenge was sparked by joining Western Bulldogs' Youth Leadership Project.
She had heard about the program in a year level assembly and, having made the big jump to boarding school for year 10, Adelle has been keen to make the most of any and every opportunity she could.
She had never imagined this might lead her into the kitchen.
"There are kind of these really big ideas you always have when you start off with in these programs but it was not realistic for me to dream that big," Adelle said.
"I talked to my family and we love baking so I thought, why not.
"...What inspired me was the opportunity to take me out of my comfort zone. It helped me look at the bigger picture."
The youth leadership project, run by Western Bulldogs Community Foundation, helps introduce participants to community leaders and issues. They are encouraged to launch a project to make a difference.
Once Adelle had locked in a bake-off idea - with her family at the ready to help make a range of slices and her dad cooking up his trademark yo-yos - she began to brainstorm where to donate her fundraising efforts and realised she wanted to help a family friend.
The friend, who was her age, requires often invasive treatment. Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition that causes a thick, sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and other organs.
Adelle put the word out on social media what she was doing and, not expecting much of a response, her limited slice offerings of jelly, Crunchie, hedgehog and vanilla slices.
Within 24 hours, Adelle had to close orders and her mum was helping to coordinate orders and deliveries about the region.
Creating awareness about cystic fibrosis was as important to Adelle as was raising money, which she has donated to The Royal Children's Hospital Foundation cystic fibrosis research trust.
"This definitely made me realise how much difference can be made when, to me, it didn't seem like I was doing much," Adelle said.
"There is so much more that could be done and so, it's changed my mindset ... a huge thank you to the program for offering me the opportunity. I wouldn't have done the bake-off if I hadn't have been pushed."
Adelle has also since stepped up to help with cricket training at Ballarat Grammar as another way she can use her passion to help make a difference and inspire in the community.
Western Bulldogs' Youth Leadership Project is part of a suite of community-led programs in Ballarat, including Bulldogs Read to promote children's literacy, Nallei Jerring for young First Nations peoples and Sons and Daughters of the West health programs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.