Foxy Cleopatra installed as Ballarat Cup favourite, early scratching | market

Foxy Cleopatra has been installed as favourite for Saturday listed $500,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup.
The Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained Fox Cleopatra is $4.80 with Sportsbet fixed odds.
The four-year-old has impressed in her two runs since returning from 12 months off the scene - finishing second in the Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes at Flemington and Cranbourne Cup.
She has been building in distance with these assignments over 1400m and 1600m, and looks well suited to the Cup distance of 2000m after finishing second over the trip in the Ethereal Stakes in the 2022 spring carnival before stepping out in the Victoria Oaks.
Craig Williams takes the ride on Foxy Cleopatra.
The Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Ain'tnodeeldun is next in market at $5 ahead of top weight Young Werther ($5.50), and Eclipse Stakes winner Just Folk ($7.50) Captain Envious ($7.50) for the Horsham stable of Paul Preusker.
Ballarat's Skelm is $61.
The Chris Waller-prepared Wicklow has been scratched, reducing the Cup field to 12.
Wicklow is instead contesting the listed Santa Cup, 2000m, in Sydney on Saturday.
THE Ballarat stable of Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained Arabian Summer has been installed as early favourite for the $250,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 2yo Classic, 1000m, on Cup Day.
Placed in black-type company at her only two starts, Arabian Summer is $3.80.
Arabian Summer finished second on debut in the listed Debutant Stakes at Caulfield and third in the group 3 Ottawa Stakes at Flemington.
Parkour is a $4.20 on debut for trainer James Cummings and jockey Jamie Kah.
The McEvoys could have a big start to Cup Day.
They also have the favourite in the opening race, the $175,000 Portable Buildings by Design VOBIS Gold Eureka Stockade for 3yos, 1400m.
Sunset Dreaming is $1.85.
They also $6.50 favourite Give Giggles in the A Grade Sheds Handicap, 1100m.
A Little Deep is considered the one to beat in the $175,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 3yo & 4yo Classic, 1100m, for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
The 4yo mare is $3.70 with Sportsbet as one of three starters in the feature for the stable.
A Little Deep has raced three times, winning on debut at St Arnaud in October last year before running second in this event.
She won first-up at Moe on October 20.
