The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Sprinters lead the way as Ballarat's athletes chase gold in Perth

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 7 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crowe is one of a group of Ballarat's female sprinters who will contest the Australian All-Schools titles in Perth. Picture supplied
Grace Crowe is one of a group of Ballarat's female sprinters who will contest the Australian All-Schools titles in Perth. Picture supplied

A host of Ballarat's est young athletes will head to Perth this weekend as part of a strong Victorian contingent at the Australian All-Schools Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help