Sprinters lead the way as Ballarat's athletes chase gold in Perth

A host of Ballarat's est young athletes will head to Perth this weekend as part of a strong Victorian contingent at the Australian All-Schools Championships.
With several state champions among the list of Ballarat athletes set to attend the event, hopes are high for a collection of medals.
It's the women's sprinters where Ballarat will have the biggest representation with Grace Crowe, Armani Anderson and Grace Kelly all set to compete in the women's 16, 17 and 18 100m events respectively.
Mackenzie Estlick is also set for a big program competing in both the women's 16s 100m and 200m sprints.
The sprinting quartet loom as the main attraction on the day with Ballarat currently holding all the 100m All-School titles in the state in women's 16 through 18 age group.
But it's not just the sprinters who will carry the hopes of Ballarat athletics with a number of throwers, jumpers and a walker also set to make their mark on the titles.
Molly Fraser has a big program ahead of her, set to compete in both the women's 18s long junmp and triple jump.
Mackayla Culvenor is set to start as one of the favourites in the women's 16s long jump, while Ella Culvenor will be hoping for gold in the women's 15s triple jump.
Rising pole vault star Summer Jenkins is set for more success in the women's 15 event
Somewhat surprisingly the only male to head over to Perth will be distance walking star Scott Peart who will compete in the 5000m walk.
The Australian All School Championships begin in Perth on Friday and continue through to Sunday night, Victorian time.
For a full run down on event times and finals, head to the Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre Facebook page.
The next round of the BRAC season is on December 16.
