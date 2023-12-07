North Melbourne star midfielder out for six months with achilles injury

Star North Melbourne midfielder, former Golden Point and Trentham footballer, Jenna Bruton is set to start a lengthy rehabilitation program after scans confirmed she partially ruptured her achilles tendon early in Sunday's AFLW grand fina;
The injury occurred after an innocuous incident early in the opening quarter when Bruton jumped to smother the ball. She immediately left the field and did not return.
The 28-year-old consulted with a specialist earlier this week and will undergo surgery to repair the injury next week.
Bruton's expected rehabilitation timeline is six months, but if all goes to plan, she should be up and running again in time for the next AFLW season.
"Jenna has put in so much work after an injury held her back earlier in the season. To have her go down early in the Grand Final was really difficult, not only for Jenna but every North Melbourne person," North Melbourne's head of women's football Nathan Hrovat said.
"She is a very important player for our team, and one that was hard to replace on Sunday.
"We know she will tackle her rehab with a gritty determination and be back in 2024 better than ever."
