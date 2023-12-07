The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Preview

BCA PREVIEW | Round eight in the balance as more rain forecast for Saturday

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 7 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 8:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After last week's opening day of play was washed out, it looms as another frustrating day at the crease on Saturday.
After last week's opening day of play was washed out, it looms as another frustrating day at the crease on Saturday.

The fact the Ballarat Cricket Association has got this far into the season without a washout is a miracle in itself, but there's every chance we might have our first complete wash-out this week if forecasts are correct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help