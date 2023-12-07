BCA PREVIEW | Round eight in the balance as more rain forecast for Saturday

The fact the Ballarat Cricket Association has got this far into the season without a washout is a miracle in itself, but there's every chance we might have our first complete wash-out this week if forecasts are correct.
One advantage of last weekend's cancellation of play was that it was the start of two-day matches, which will now revert to one-day games this weekend.
Another thing on the side of play is that it has been a dry and warm week throughout much of the Ballarat region, so if there are breaks in the clouds, it is likely the venues will be up to standard to play if the weather is okay.
It means one of the rising clubs Brown Hill gets a one-day shot at Golden Point, it means the match-of-the-round between Wendouree and Ballarat-Redan could very well hinge on the toss of the coin, while the likes of Naps-Sebas and Buninyong have a free swing at trying to get back some lost batting form after some disappointing results in recent weeks.
The other highlight of the round is the clash at Darley between the Lions and Mount Clear.
The Mounties have been beating the teams they should, but this will be a test for their strong batting line-up on what has proved to be a difficult deck at Darley Park to bat on this season.
Darley will be desperate to get the points here. The Lions sit 13 points outside the top four and if poor weather continues up until the new year, it will make it very tough to see them back in the finals this season.
With just six rounds to to play, it looks a long climb back for Dilan Chandima and his men to play finals if they don't get a win here.
Just down the road, Bacchus Marsh will also be hosting this week at Maddingley Park up against East Ballarat. This will be an acid test for the home side up against a Hawks line-up that looks poised for another premiership tilt and hasn't put a foot wrong so far.
Brown Hill - Tom Bourke-Finn (c), Nick Cochrane, Shashi Fernando, Lahriu Gunasinhage, Fraser Hunt, Jason Knowles, Ryan Knowles, Akila Lakshan, Martin Porter, Viraj Pushpakumara, Byron Wynd
Golden Point - Darcy Aitken, Lachlan Anderson, Manjula De Zoysa, Andrew Falkner, Mohomed Feshal, James Lewis, Simon Ogilvie, Joshua Pegg (c),Lukas Pegg, Andrew Warrick, Daniel White
Bacchus Marsh v East Ballarat
Bacchus Marsh - Taeje Baker, Bradley Croxford, Brodie Gellie, James Lidgett, Alex Porter, Ian Spiteri
East Ballarat - Finlay Baker, Joshua Brown, Samuel Cocks, Adam Eddy, Jacob Eyers (c), Harry Ganley, Harli Givvens, Lewis Hodgins, William Hodgins, Chris Jerram, Tom Walton
Wendouree v Ballarat-Redan
Wendouree - Lucas Argall, Tom Batters, Liam Brady, Tom Godson, Monty Maloney, Ash McCafferty, Sam Peeters, Heath Pyke (c), Cole Roscholler, Stephen Segrave, Liam Wood
Ballarat-Redan - David Carton, Matthew Aikman, Chris Egan (c), Riley Fisher, Jayden Hayes, Robert Hind, Zac Jenkins, Nathan Patrikeos, Max Riding, Connor Ronan, Randhir Sandhu
Buninyong v Naps-Sebas
Buninyong - Wasim Ali, Harrison Bond (c), Michael Flynn, Sean Mason, Hudson Palmer, Tausif Pattan, Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage, Rupinder Singh, Mitchell Tierney, Naditha Tissera, Brodie Wells
Naps-Sebas - Tom Appleton, Luke Corden, Sajith Dissanayaka, Nathan Doonan, Zac Healy, Corey Hucker, Harry Peirson, Jarryd Price, Daniel Scott (c), Lachlan Sheridan, Dylan York
Darley v Mount Clear
Darley - Bradley Barnes, Dilan Chandima, Liam Cornford, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Lachlan Herring, Rockey Hoey, Drew Locke, Benjamin Longhurst (c), Axel Morton, Chamika Sattambi, Hasitha Wickramasinghe
Mount Clear - Jacob Smith, Ashley George, Kylan Jans, Thomas Le Lievre (c), Ajay Mada, Zack Maple, Joel Moriarty, Lachlan Payne, Grant Trevenen Matt Ward
