Cowgirls aim to sure up finals position in crucial clash

WITH just two rounds to go in the Ballarat Cricket Association's women's competition, there's still plenty of jostling for finals position.
The big clash this Friday night is the match-up between the Brown Hill Cowgirls and Wendouree.
Only three points separates these two sides with Brown Hill just clinging onto its position inside the top four.
Last week's defeat to Golden Point Blue has left the Cowgirls in a vulnerable position and with both East Ballarat, Wendouree and even Ballarat-Redan 2 and Mount Clear all within striking, they can't afford any more slip ups.
East Ballarat will be confident of getting the job done against Golden Point white in another highlight match of the round. While Golden Point White appear out of contention for finals, they could certainly cause some damage in the Hawks next if they cause an upset.
Ballarat-Redan 1 will start as favourite in the Two Swords Derby at Alfredton. The top team loom as the most likely challenger to Golden Point Blue (who has the bye this round), with a victory a chance to go equal top with just one round to play.
The other match is a clash between Mount Clear and Buninyong. Both teams appear to be out of the finals race, although Mount Clear could still force its way into the top four if it wins out and other results go their way.
East Ballarat v Golden Point White @ Russell Square
Brown Hill v Wendouree @ Brown Hill
Mount Clear v Buninyong @ Mount Clear
Ballarat-Redan 1 v Ballarat-Redan 2 @ Alfredton
GOLDEN POINT BLUE 30, BALLARAT-REDAN 1, 24, BROWN HILL 15, EAST BALLARAT 12, Wendouree 12, Ballarat-Redan 2, 9, Mount Clear 9, Golden Point White 6, Buninyong 3
