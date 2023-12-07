The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Preview

Cowgirls aim to sure up finals position in crucial clash

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
December 7 2023 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cindy Chettleburgh of Brown Hill will be a key to her side staying inside the top four. Picture by Kate Healy
Cindy Chettleburgh of Brown Hill will be a key to her side staying inside the top four. Picture by Kate Healy

WITH just two rounds to go in the Ballarat Cricket Association's women's competition, there's still plenty of jostling for finals position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.