Elevated home sits in Mount Helen's tranquil setting

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Nestled amid the tranquility of native trees and vibrant birdlife, this bespoke family residence is impeccably situated in a coveted and peaceful locale.
Thoughtfully designed, tastefully updated and exceptionally well-maintained, the house has an abundance of space indoors and out, ensuring a comfortable lifestyle for the entire family.
"The peaceful setting is really quite relaxing," says selling agent Tim Allen. "It's a family home that's perfect for teenagers, with separate bedrooms over the spilt levels."
The main bedroom is a testament to sophisticated design, featuring a spacious walk-in robe and a recently updated ensuite.
Four additional bedrooms equipped with built-in robes provide ample space, supplemented by a versatile study area that caters to the demands of modern living.
The heart of this home lies in its impressive, upgraded designer kitchen.
Boasting high-quality appliances, soft-close cabinetry, stone benchtops and a convenient walk-in pantry, this culinary space is a testament to form and function.
The open plan living and dining area has stunning polished timber floorboards and is an inviting space for family gatherings and daily activities.
Complementing this is a second separate lounge, illuminated with natural light and offering flexibility in usage.
Outdoor living has been taken to new heights, with a spacious undercover deck that features a full outdoor kitchen.
This area captures a picturesque outlook, providing an ideal setting for alfresco dining and entertaining.
The property is equipped with gas central heating and reverse cycle cooling, ensuring year-round comfort.
Practicality is further enhanced by an oversized double lock-up garage with a remote roller door and direct access.
The generous 1080 square metre (approx.) landscaped allotment has established, low-maintenance gardens, creating a serene and inviting outdoor space.
Beyond the property's boundaries, convenience takes center stage.
The house is close proximity to schools, Federation University and the charming township of Buninyong, meaning every essential amenity is just moments away.
Seize this unparalleled opportunity to elevate your family's living experience.
