New distraction cameras wreak havoc for errant Ballarat drivers

A man who copped more than $1000 in fines and eight demerit points in the space of a week, was one of several people to face the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after being caught by new distraction detection cameras.
On August 1, 2023, Corey Barker was captured with his mobile phone resting on his knee while driving on Creswick Road in Ballarat Central.
He was again caught on camera with his phone lying on his leg while driving on Chisholm Street in Black Hill on August 7.
Barker pleaded guilty to the offences, but appealed to the court to reduce the number of demerit points he received.
He said he had worked in sales for 30 years without ever having a problem with resting his phone on his knee, and the images clearly showed he was looking forward and not down at his phone.
"My driving record's not perfect, but it's never for mobile phones," he said.
Magistrate Peter Reardon said the amount of demerit points were "a lot", but there was nothing he could do to reduce them.
"I can't help you," he said to Barker, but reduced the combined fines to $630.
Uber Eats delivery driver Nitin Batish, was also caught by a camera on Humffray Street North in Brown Hill on August 21, 2023.
Batish pleaded guilty, and said he had been checking his phone after receiving notification of a new delivery order.
He said the $555 fine was too expensive, but his request for a reduction was rejected by the court.
A third man also pleaded guilty after being caught by a distraction camera on Creswick Road between Beaufort Crescent and Macarthur Street on August 3, 2023.
Simon Andrew was fined after touching his phone while driving, which usually rested in a cradle, but had not been put in place on that day.
The police prosecutor said the cameras were a "fairly new" thing when asked by the magistrate, who said he had never encountered them in court before.
Over three days in April 2023, mobile cameras set up on Creswick Road to detect distracted drivers found 83 people not wearing seatbelts and 48 others on mobile phones.
The mobile cameras were set up as part of a Victoria wide trial, and were towed to 200 different locations across the state.
Drivers caught offending during the trial were issued with warning letters, with enforcement of fines and demerit points coming into effect from July 1, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.