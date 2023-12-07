The Courier
New distraction cameras wreak havoc for errant Ballarat drivers

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
December 8 2023 - 5:30am
A man who copped more than $1000 in fines and eight demerit points in the space of a week, was one of several people to face the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after being caught by new distraction detection cameras.

Local News

