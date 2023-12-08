The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

'All sorts' of artistic flavour on offer for Oxygen College's annual exhibition

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 8 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherina De Solieux poses with her work 'The Faces of Illumination'. Picture by Kate Healy
Catherina De Solieux poses with her work 'The Faces of Illumination'. Picture by Kate Healy

The hard work and creativity of students at Ballarat's Oxygen College is on display for the school's annual All Sorts art exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.