'All sorts' of artistic flavour on offer for Oxygen College's annual exhibition

The hard work and creativity of students at Ballarat's Oxygen College is on display for the school's annual All Sorts art exhibition.
The exhibition has seen works from the school's first and second year Professional Artists' Program exhibited on campus and will culminate with a closing ceremony on Friday night.
The works vary across a range of mediums and styles, from traditional painting, to abstract printmaking and mixed media experiences.
Oxygen College visual arts teacher Vikki Nash said the annual exhibition was student led, with the students offering up their favourite works to display and curating the collection themselves.
A total of 150 works are on display in the exhibition.
"They (the students) curate the work themselves. It can be anything through the year they can make. They make heaps and heaps of work and then they put their best up here," Ms Nash said.
For many it will be the first time their work has been exhibited to the public, something Ms Nash said caused a degree of trepidation, and satisfaction, for every artist.
"It is so good to see. This is so common with all artists. You are working and thinking 'it is not going to be good, it is not going to be good', but as soon as it gets up on the wall something shifts and it takes on a life of its own," Ms Nash said.
"We are so happy and so proud to see the end result of all of this beautiful stuff."
Second year student Vince Mck has exhibited a series of self-portraits using the stippling technique and burnished graphite.
The artist initially studied a degree in biomedical science before pursuing art, and hopes to study art therapy at La Trobe University in 2024.
"I have done some intuitive mark making abstract works. They were more about making brush strokes that were associated with emotions, or how I am feeling," Vince said.
"They kind of developed into a self-portrait. I continued that body of work into actual self-portraits, focusing on the surface layer and how shiny it is.
"It is a reflection of how you can't really judge someone by their outward appearance."
The exhibition will be Vince's second, having participated in last year's student showcase.
He said artists needed to stick through the creative process to find where their interests lay.
"I would say just create, and keep creating. That is ultimately what I have done," Vince said.
"You find out what you like and then you follow that. For me, I really like stippling."
First year student Catherina De Solieux has a range of acrylic paintings and a mixed media piece titled The Faces of Illumination on display at the exhibition.
Ms De Solieux started studying art after a long career as a critical care nurse, completing a masters in Art Therapy before beginning her study at Oxygen College.
The Faces of Illumination contains about 120 decorated masks suspended from the ceiling on wires, a concept Ms De Solieux said was inspired by her time studying art therapy.
"We had to create a mask that we would wear and create some sort of drama from it," Ms De Solieux said.
"Afterwards, I would just pick up a mask and I would create something from nothing. It was like looking at a blank wall, I would just start and create a whole picture from it.
"I would just continue to do that until I created something."
It won't be the first time Ms De Solieux has had her art in a public exhibition and the artist plans to get some of her work on display in other galleries across the Central Highlands.
"Without art I would not have become that person I have become," Ms De Solieux said.
"I am interested in spiritual things, and I really try to connect with myself when I create art.
"It is not just an outside superficial thing. My whole being is about colour and how I express that."
The Oxygen College All Sorts showcase will finish with an event on Friday, December 8 at the college's Scott Parade building.
Works made by the students will be available to purchase.
