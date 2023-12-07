A little extra stuffing for these special Santa sacks

Santa sacks have been a little bit bigger this year for a special batch making their way to foster families in Ballarat.
They have been packed by a few volunteer elves who have been working on the belief a little hope could last forever.
Small, not-for-profit charity SJD Foundation has been stepping up its fundraising efforts throughout what has become an increasingly tough year for everyone financially.
One hundred Santa sacks have been packed with treats for families to share this festive season.
SJD Foundation chairman Brayden Dorney said they worked hard to try and add in extra, as much as they could, this year. He said this included some "naughtier" treats.
"A fair few people are feeling the punch. We wanted to make sure every little extra thing we could got in," Mr Dorney said.
"These sacks all go to foster families and kinship care. These families are taking on kids ... if we could give them a little extra cheer it helps."
The Santa sacks will be distributed via Child and Family Services Ballarat, better known as Cafs.
SJD Foundation is Ballarat-based and works to directly help Ballarat families.
Mr Dorney said the charity worked closely with families to go beyond Christmas in emergency support, for example fundraising to help with some school supplies.
Mechanics from Spanners and Sparks, in Ballarat and Wendouree, donate $2 from every job they do through the year to the foundation's work with their tally gifted monthly.
Shepp Cannery Surplus has also teamed with the charity to help source produce.
For more details, or to donate, visit: sjdfoundationballarat.com.
