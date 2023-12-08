BOWLS PREVIEW | It's so close in the middle of the table, a wash-out could make all the difference

With Victoria dropping its first two matches of the season, the club has faced an uphill battle to move within the top four.
After dropping just one game last season, this season has been far from smooth sailing for the premiers, but the opportunity exists this weekend in what looms as a crucial second half of the season contest against Linton.
Linton holds onto fourth position by just three points, ahead of the charging Victoria. A Linton win could go a long way to securing the club a place in the finals at Victoria's expense, however should Victoria manage to get the points, you can almost guarantee them a place come March.
Earlier this season it was Linton that caused, what looked at the time, a massive boilover in knocking off Victoria by seven shot.
Those extra points gained by Linton that day is all that separates the sides now.
The other big factor this weekend is of course the weather, with a wet day predicted on Saturday, should the wet weather come and the points are split, that will play into Linton's hands as it won't have to play Victoria again.
Victoria would then be left relying on other results throughout the remainder of the season in order to force their way into the play-offs.
There's a lot to play out this season, but at the end of the season, this could be the weekend that teams look back on in and wonder 'what if?'
Should play happen this weekend, there's a chance that that a few of the Division 1 games could end up at Sebastopol again as they did last week.
If that happens, it will be music to the ears of the Burra who made the most of their lucky break last week with two wins to move up to second This week the clash is against Creswick, right now, scheduled to be played at Webbcona.
At 4-6, Creswick still remains in the finals hunt, but need to start winning.
This week's opponent looks to be going about as well as any other side in the competition, but a victory for Creswick will do wonders for its confidence as it prepares to return to its spiritual home in the new year.
Top-side BMS has been rolling along all season untroubled. This week is the road trip to Learmonth. Despite two losses last weekend, Learmonth seems to be out of relegation trouble, but a win over the top side would make that a certainty.
The team in the most relegation trouble is Ballarat, this week it is at home to Mount Xavier. Like Learmonth, at 3-7, Mount Xavier needs to make every post a winner here and should be too strong for the struggling opposition.
The final game of the round pits Webbcona up against City Oval. Webbcona sould start favourite here, but City Oval is capable of an upset on a good day.
