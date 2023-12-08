The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Will rain be the poison asp that undoes Cleopatra?

December 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foxy Cleopatra heads to the barriers at Caulfield earlier this spring. Photo by George Sal/Racing Photos
Foxy Cleopatra heads to the barriers at Caulfield earlier this spring. Photo by George Sal/Racing Photos

Expected rain for Ballarat Cup Day may not only throw a dampener on proceedings, but could also play against one of the key picks for the feature Foxy Cleopatra, according to her training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help