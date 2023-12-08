Will rain be the poison asp that undoes Cleopatra?

Expected rain for Ballarat Cup Day may not only throw a dampener on proceedings, but could also play against one of the key picks for the feature Foxy Cleopatra, according to her training.
Cranbourne trainer Trent Busuttin says he feels the 2000m Ballarat Cup will be the ideal race for his four-year-old mare, who was second last start in the Cranbourne Cup on slow going, but his preference would be for a dryer day.
"She's a big track horse and the 2000 metres at Ballarat is ideal, but the massive query is the weather bomb, as if it hits it will throw things into disarray," he told racing.com this week.
Busuttin said his team had been pleased with Foxy Cleopatra's two runs back after over a year off, which have netted her two seconds.
"She was brilliant first-up and she went well second-up," Busuttin said.
"She wasn't suited by the tight Cranbourne track and on the point of the turn she was off the bridle, whereas at Flemington she balanced up and charged through to the line.
"Charterhouse beat us fair and square though. She's a 2000m to 2400m horse no question," he said.
He said they were also toying with the idea of sending Foxy Cleopatra to run in the New Zealand Group 1 Zabeel Classic at Pukehoe on Boxing Day, a race for which she was nominated for.
Veteran hoop Craig Williams is booked to ride the mare and said he was excited about what the horse could do in coming months.
Foxy Cleopatra has opened up at $5 equal favourite for Saturday's feature, but odds are expected to change for the race if the weather turns.
