GCA PREVIEW | Top four teams can consolidate their finals credentials

It might not be even Christmas yet, but it could be shut the gate on the top four for a number of sides if results go against them in the Grenville Cricket Association this weekend.
For fifth-placed Rokewood, Saturday's crunch clash with fourth-placed Carranballac can go one of two ways, a win and it is very much back in contention, a loss and it will be hard to make up the 18 points needed in the remaining matches.
But on Rokewood's side is the fact that last time these two teams clashed it was a 15 run to the visitors with Paul Wells leading from the front with 90 as Rokewood reached 8-154.
A four-wicket haul from Glenn Kampman then set his side up for a narrow win as Carrnanballac fell for 139.
A Rokewood win here will bring it back to within six points of the the top four, so they'll have plenty to play for this weekend.
Despite Shaun McArthur missing a fifth-straight hundred last weekend, Haddon continued on its merry way with a comfortable six-wicket win.
This week will be arguably its biggest test in the run to the finals, against third-placed Lismore on the road.
It was a dominant display with both bat and ball last week for Lismore, Lachie Constable leading the way with four wickets before hitting an unbeaten 76 in the easy win over Rokewood.
Haddon was dominant the last time these two sides met, but if it is going to drop any games in the second half of the season, this could be a danger game.
The final clash sees Linton at home to Derrinallum, both teams are languishing at the bottom of the ladder, so this provides both with a rare chance of a win.
Linton v Derrinallum @ Linton
Rokewood v Carranballac @ Rokewood
Lismore v Haddon @ Lismore
HADDON 48, LEXTON 36, LISMORE 27, CARRANBALLAC 24, Rokewood 12, Derrinallum 9, Linton 6
